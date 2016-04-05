Smith & Associates Real Estate Ranked Nationally Among the Real Trends 500

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --Smith & Associates Real Estate, a Tampa owned and operated Real Estate firm, was listed among the Real Trends 500, which ranks the nation's top residential real estate brokerage firms based on the number of completed transactions, or sides, and value of completed transactions, or volume. Smith & Associates made the Top 500 list in both volume and sides.



Real Trends is an annual research report, now in its 29th consecutive year, of the nation's top residential real estate brokerage firms, based on the number of and, separately, the value of completed transactions every year. The data provided by firms each year is independently verified, making Real Trends the leading report ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms.



Smith & Associates has once again been named one of the Real Trends 500 firms, and has increased its ranking on both volume and sides from last year. "We are pleased to once again be named as one of the leading residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation," said Robert Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate. "We are even more pleased to see our ranking improve from last year, ranking higher than national brands despite having about 50% fewer associates. Our success is a testament to our 225 dedicated and talented associates. Our high production per associate is indicative of their expertise and local market knowledge."



To see the complete list of the Real Trends 500, please visit

http://www.realtrends.com/rankings/real-trends-500-by-volume16

http://www.realtrends.com/rankings/real-trends-500-by-sides16



About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Smith and Associates remains a top real estate brokerage firm in Tampa Bay, with its roots firmly planted in the local community. With four strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates is the #1 luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences and completes a transaction every other day, with an average price of $1.7M.



