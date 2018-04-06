Chester Springs, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2018 --Aljdaas Isles, Inc announced the worldwide release of the Smith III's Celestial Album, which is available for pre-order April 6, 2018. Smith III is one of the youngest black musician empowerment group, whose goal is to inspired young people to follow their dreams.



"In today's environment, we wanted to create music that will provide hope for people", said Jalyka Smith, member of the Smith III. "My brothers and I really worked hard to give our fans the best of us on this album, our goal is to make music that motivates people to do their best in life."



Whether it's a live show with thousands of people, in a conference, or in a small group, Smith III makes every event their very best and all their fans feel loved and welcomed. Smith III raises the bar for young musicians everywhere. They are true entertainers.



There were many phases through the entire process and the group was involved in every aspect because they love what they do so much. The group, Smith III, wrote and recorded the songs on their album. Then they arranged, engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered the album.



"It was all an amazing project that am so blessed to have the opportunity to do, especially with my sister and brother and now share it with the world", said Dalyk Smith.



"The artwork alone took 12 hours a day for 2 months", Jalyka added. "We are proud of the final product and excited for people to hear it and see us perform", said Alyk.



The group is getting ready for their live show and their promotional tour.



About Aljdaas Isles, Inc

Aljdaas Isles, Inc. is an indie entertainment company, who is bringing the best entertainment to the world. You can learn about Smith III.