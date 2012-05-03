Moneta, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2012 --Halesford Harbour RV Park and Resort is now leasing both short-term and long-term annual RV sites on beautiful Smith Mountain Lake. Our brand-new Resort is located less than one mile from Halesford Bridge, the central hub of activity at Smith Mountain Lake. Our resort is conveniently located in close proximity to the Lake’s best shopping, dining and local attractions, including the D-Day Memorial, Smith Mountain Lake State Park, Booker T. Washington National Park, and within a 45-minute drive of Roanoke and Lynchburg VA.



Halesford Harbour RV Park is a terraced park allowing RV’ers to be afforded beautiful lake views on any of the numerous levels the park has to offer. A sandy beach and swimming area is available to tenants and is adjacent to our recreation area. Each site includes new sewer and water service and 30 or 50 amp electrical service and free wi-fi internet service. RV sites are currently being leased but prime sites are still available. Tours are offered daily by calling the number listed below. The Resort also offers a 24-room lakefront motel with hi-def flat screen TVs and free wi-fi service. Daily and weekly rates are available for the Harbour Inn. Check out our website for a current special of buy one night, get one night ½ price. Halesford Harbour Resort offers a boat launch, private boat slips, boat rentals, 24/7 gas and a new lakefront bathhouse and Laundromat. Jake’s Place Restaurant is also located within the Park and is newly renovated, offering casual waterfront dining in a pristine setting on the Lake. Come visit us at Smith Mountain Lake's premier RV park and resort.