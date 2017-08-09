Smith & Nephew, Arthrex Lead European Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market Fueled by Product Innovation in All-Suture Anchors

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the Europe market for orthopedic soft tissue repair by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), all-suture anchors, also known as soft anchors, have been gaining market share in both the rotator cuff repair and shoulder labrum repair markets. As a result, many competitors have introduced their own all-suture anchor products. Growth is expected to continue over the next several years and will primarily be driven by increasing unit sales through technological innovation with the introduction of new products.



"The largest segment in the European orthopedic soft tissue repair market is the ACL/PCL fixation device market," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "The ACL/PCL fixation device market is characterized by shifting product preferences for newer devices, such as cortical fixation devices."



The fastest growing segment in the European soft tissue repair and sports medicine market is the meniscal repair market. This is largely attributed to the continued transition towards hybrid devices. Hybrid devices command a premium price and have excellent clinical outcomes. Therefore, rapid adoption of these new devices has propelled the market into fast growth. Europe's aging population coupled with an increasingly active population has also augmented the number of procedures being performed as more people are likely to get injured.



The European orthopedic soft tissue market is largely controlled by three main companies: Smith & Nephew, Arthrex and DePuy Mitek. Brands belonging to these three groups held more than 70% of the overall market in 2016. In addition to their current dominance in the market, they are also very active in product innovation which creates emerging segments that will drive future growth.



Smith & Nephew is the leading competitor in the European orthopedic soft tissue repair market, exhibiting strong performance in the meniscal repair and hip arthroscopy markets. The company manufactures the DYONICS™ EFLEX™, which is the leading radiofrequency probe on the market. Smith & Nephew's anchors for the hip include the SutureFix®, Q-Fix™, OSTEORAPTOR™, BIORAPTOR™ and PEEK-OPTIMA® HEALICOIL™ PK.



Arthrex is the second leading competitor in the European orthopedic soft tissue repair market. Arthrex maintained a leading position in the rotator cuff repair market and the ACL/PCL fixation device market. Products lines such as the PushLock® and SwiveLock™ are available in PLA, PEEK and biocomposite which are aggressively marketed by Arthrex so their position as market leader is sustained. In addition, Arthrex is able to pick up on trends towards new technologies, creating the FiberTak™ all-suture product line in response to the growing all-suture market. Other notable companies include DePuy Mitek, Zimmer Biomet, ConMed Linvatec, Stryker, Wright Medical, TETEC and CO.DAN among others.



For Further Information



More on the orthopedic soft tissue repair market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Devices. The full report suite on the European market for orthopedic soft tissue repair includes tendon reinforcement grafts, suture anchors, ACL/PCL replacement allografts, interference screws, intratunnel fixation devices, cortical fixation devices, cross-pins, washer and post, osteochondral allografts, meniscal allografts, autologous chondrocyte implantation, osteochondral allografts, suture meniscal repair devices, implant meniscal repair devices, hybrid meniscal repair devices, hip radiofrequency probes, banana blades, hip access kits and disposable suture passers.



The iData series on the market for orthopedic soft tissue repair covers the U.S. and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland.



