Smith Publicity Offers 6 Tips for Authors to Write Compelling Byline Articles

Cherry Hill, NJ -- 11/08/2018 -- Aside from selling books, if one of an author's primary goals in a book publicity campaign is to use a book and media coverage as marketing tools to get more business, byline articles can be very effective.



First, what is a byline article? The Merriam-Webster definition is quite simple: "a line at the beginning of a newspaper or magazine article that gives the writer's name."



In a book publicity campaign, an author writes an article designed to run as-is in a newspaper, magazine or online outlet. Full credit is given to the author, along with a brief bio at the end that will usually mention the book, credentials, website and other information.



Smith Publicity has found byline articles to be effective for non-fiction, business or self-help book authors because:



1.) They establish credibility for an author as an expert in a specific area



2.) For consultants and business owners, articles can lead to direct inquiries for new business, speaking engagements and other opportunities



3.) If it's well done, the odds of an article getting picked up and run can be quite high as it provides ready-made material for print and online outlets.



4.) Runs of articles provide compelling material for posting on websites and sharing through social media to maximize exposure



Tips for Writing an Effective Byline Article



1. Select the right topic. A byline article is not promotional and is not about an author's book. The topic should be selected based on author expertise and should inform, educate and/or inspire readers. It's about providing great content for an outlet; content that specifically relates to its readers.



Here are examples:



- A business networking author writes an article with tips on remembering people's names. The article should appeal to general and trade business publications and outlets dedicated to entrepreneurs and business owners.



- An author of a health and wellness book writes an article about foods that make skin soft and healthy. Targets for the article include health and wellness outlets, women's publications, etc.



- An author of a personal finance book writes an article explaining the easiest ways to protect investment losses in stock market downturns. Target outlets include lifestyle, men's, and women's interest as well as personal finance and investment advice publications.



2. Include case studies. Use case studies that reflect why the advice given in the article is effective and can help readers.



3. Determine the right audience. Authors should read publications they want to pitch an article to and read other articles, both byline and staff written. Understand the type of information the publication provides and what style they prefer.



4. Choosing the right headline. Again, authors should review print outlets and check out article headlines. They should see how headlines are designed to grab a reader's attention. Examples of compelling headlines:



-10 Ways to Reduce Your Body Fat by 5 % in 30 Days

(good use of numerical alliteration)



-5 Things You Can Do to Never Lose a Computer File Again … and Not Use the 'Cloud'

(offers specific, actionable items, and also goes against popular advice)



-The Surprising, Single Most Common Reason New Businesses Fail

(shows that readers of the article will learn something they likely don't know)



5. Article Length. Typically, articles are between 700 and 1200 words. However, authors should check with specific publications and ask what they prefer. Some online outlets, for example, may allow longer articles.



6. Keyword Usage. Authors should use keywords and phrases that relate to the book and area of expertise. When appropriate, an author can include hyperlinks to sources of information. Keywords help with Search Engine Optimization and can make an article appear organically in topical search results and help media find a book during book marketing efforts.