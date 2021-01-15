Sömn Home Introduces New Fall/Winter Products

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2021 --Green. Eco-friendly. Sustainable. As advocates of mindful living, Sömn Home are purveyors of wellness obsessed home textiles that combine value, beauty, and ethics. As part of their fall/winter offerings, these "pro-sleepers" have added several new nature-inspired hues to their linen sheet collection and two new towel sets to their fall/winter catalogue. For more, go to https://somnhome.com/collections/bedding



As a uniquely Canadian story, the lifestyle designers at Sömn Home launched their bedding collection in Vancouver, summer of 2017. This catalogue of luxury linen bedding essentials was an instant hit, and a season's worth of merchandise sold out in just a few weeks.



Since then, Sömn has expanded their collection, retaining the principles of using sustainable high-quality sustainable linen bedding that's generous in fabric, effortless in design, and just plain good looking. The latest wrinkle in the premium linen and cotton bedding collections arrive in the form of three new nature-inspired hues—cinnamon, oatmeal, and kidney bean.



Bold yet tasteful, these shades are easily mixed and matched, dressing up any bedroom with a glamorous dimension of colour and texture. Like the entire line, every article carefully considered and deeply intended for conscientious and discerning looking for sustainable household textiles to support a happier, healthier life, which segues nicely into the new product line.



2020 was also the year Sömn Home launched their new Imabari towel collection. Available in two finishes—the ultra-Plush Eco Cotton Towel and the silky-smooth Eco Cotton Bamboo Towel, these towels are not only overwhelming sensuous but also absorbent and long-lasting. For those looking for a seriously decadent bath-time experience, these towels are exclusively crafted from environmentally friendly, all-natural fibers



What's next? As interest in sustainable home textiles continues to grow, the creative minds behind Sömn Home are exploring several directions to potentially expand their product line. Could it be a collection of throws, cushions, or bathrobes? Time will tell.



