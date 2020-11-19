Sömn Home Launches Eco Bath Towel Collection

North Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Great linens are the perfect way to cap off a relaxing bath experience. However, sustainable towels have long-suffered a certain (not entirely untrue) reputation of being stiff and scratchy. That's why Sömn Home is proud to announce its new collection of game-changing, eco-friendly Japanese bath towels. For more go to https://somnhome.com/blogs/journal/introducing-the-eco-bath-towel-collection-by-somn-home



Get ready for a luxurious tactile experience. All the towels in the new collection are exclusively crafted from environmentally friendly, all-natural fibers. The collection, which launched in October, will kick off with two towel finishes—the ultra-Plush Eco Cotton Towel and the silky-smooth Eco Cotton Bamboo Towel.



For educated consumers looking for lifestyle products that protect the environment and your skin, these towels are not only overwhelming sensuous but absorbent and long-lasting, all at the same time.



For lovers of sumptuous comfort, the 100% organic cotton make-up of the Plush Eco Cotton Towel wraps bathers in a vast and fluffy embrace. Crafted in Japan by a certified Imabari towel producer, these linens offer a deep pile fluffiness, without compromising softness. Non-toxic and safe, even for sensitive baby skin, the organic material reaches right to the edges, offering bathers the ultimate wipe down experience.



If sensationally smooth is the go-to preference, the Organic Eco Cotton Bamboo Towel is straight-up indulgent. Also crafted in Japan, these towels feature offer an organic blend of 63% cotton and 37% bamboo-made Rayon for an unbeatable combination of silkiness and toughness. Absorbent fibers effectively whisk water away while the silky texture reduces harmful friction on the hair and skin. The lightweight material is also quick-drying, making it perfect for small bathrooms where airflow is an issue.



At Sömn, sustainability is a serious matter. The highest commitment to the environment is maintained through all stages of production, from sowing cotton seeds to manufacturing, shipping, and packaging of the finished product.



The Eco Bath collection is manufactured at a Japanese factory that relies on 100% wind-generated electricity. Final dying takes place at a facility in Saijo City, Ehime, the spring water capital of Japan, which is famous for their high-quality, metal-free dyes.



For those who see sustainability as an ideology as well as a process, organic is an approach Sömn Home weaves into their philosophy—and their new collection of bath towels!



About Sömn Home

Sömn Home advocates mindful living through the use of natural materials for everyday comfort. Their mission is to make wellness obsessed home textiles widely available for the engaged, discerning clientele without the compromise of comfort, price and ethics.



For more information, visit https://somnhome.com/ or call +1 (778) 318-7868.



Sömn Home

Julie Wu and Fredrik Örling

media@somnhome.com

Company Website: https://somnhome.com/