Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to June 18 Senate Committee Hearing on Vapor Products

Regarding the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation's recent hearing on vapor product marketing, The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) agrees with the Committee that vapor products should be marketed to adult smokers.



SFATA members do not market or sell to minors. Our organization has long supported a federal age restriction on the purchase of vapor products, as well as childproof packaging and proper labeling for vapor products. Recently, SFATA launched the Age To Vape™ program to ensure that minors don’t receive access to vapor products. Program participants agree to post Age To Vape™ signs, check customer ID’s before making a sale, agree not to sell vapor products to minors and to be part of a public registry of participating outlets, which is published online.



Regulation of vapor product access and marketing however, must be proportionate to the products; there will continue to be confusion as long as technology products like these are mis-categorized as tobacco products. SFATA would like to remind the Committee of the following:



-Overly restrictive rules regarding category advertising would deprive adult smokers of important information and education about a technology that is a viable alternative to combustible cigarettes.



-Though Big Tobacco entered the market in 2012, it was started six years ago by small, independent operators and is still dominated by those players. Regulations that stifle innovation and marketing to adults would curtail growth among independent operators, effectively ceding the category to tobacco companies.



-We discourage youth-oriented nomenclature and any infringement on trademarked names to describe flavors and understand that flavors are very important to users of vapor products. Many vapers seek an alternative to combustible tobacco products in the form of flavors which are extremely common in many adult products including coffee, liqueurs, and other forms of beverage alcohol. Many smokers report their sense of taste has been affected by tobacco use, and the availability of flavors helps them recover the ability to enjoy tastes and move away from the harsh tobacco and menthol flavors of combustibles.



About SFATA

The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association is dedicated to the advocacy, education, and reputation of the vapor products industry. As the largest trade association of its kind, with 164 members, SFATA builds the networks necessary to the future of the industry. For more information, visit SFATA.org, email info@sfata.org or call 202-251-1661.