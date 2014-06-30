The CDC warns against sharing a hookah. The CBCD reviews medical information and recommends two natural herpes remedies.
Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2014 --"Infected with the Herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD
According to the CDC, "infectious diseases (including the herpes virus) may be transmitted by sharing a hookah." (1) A new report from UC San Francisco adds that "many mistakenly believe that using the fragrant water pipe is less harmful than smoking cigarettes." (2)
From an epidemiological perspective, smoking hookahs is becoming a serious problem. Dr. Barnett and colleagues said in a study published in journal BMC Public Health that "the emergence of hookah is being noted on college campuses and in large U.S. cities and evidence points to an increasing trend for college students." (3) Dr. Barnett works at Department of Behavioral Science and Community Health, University of Florida. According to Dr. Akl and colleauge, "Waterpipe tobacco smoking has been spreading globally at a remarkable pace." (4) Dr. Akl works at Department of Medicine, State University of New York at Buffalo. This remarkable pace has promoted the American Lung Association to call smoking a hookah the 'emerging deadly trend.' (5) Dr. Barnett and colleagues also said that "3,770 students at eight universities in North Carolina found more than 40 percent had smoked a hookah at least once, only slightly lower than the percentage who had tried a cigarette at least once." (3)
Since smoking hookahs can expose the smoker to the herpes virus, the CBCD recommends that people smoking hookahs take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes virus and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (6) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (6)
Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.
Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.
What treatments are available against the herpes virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2)?
"Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (6) There are also natural antiviral products that studies show to be safe and effective in reducing herpes symptoms. Two of these products are Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin.
Click to learn more about Novirin and herpes virus and Gene-Eden-VIR and herpes virus.
