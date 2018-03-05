Libby, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --SMS For Small Business today announced the release of its new smartphone app that will greatly ease access to its wholesale SMS services from mobile devices. The app, named Bulk SMS Marketing, is available as a free download for Apple iPhone users from the App Store, and Android phone users from the Google Play Store.



Short Messaging Service (SMS, or "text") marketing is a reliable and proven technique to drive engagement between retail businesses and cellphone users. Texts have a higher open rate and are more impactful than emails, and can be used to quickly deliver special offers, coupons, product and stock notifications, surveys, competitions – the possibilities are almost endless. However, to be successful, businesses need a skilled and reliable SMS marketing partner – which is where SMS For Small Business comes in.



Owner and operator Sean Brookshire explained: "As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges and opportunities that small businesses face and so I am confident of offering the best service and prices in the industry, guaranteed. I set up my own SMS gateway, hooked up directly to the provider with no middlemen and true wholesale pricing. My new app will help make SMS marketing even easier, and I am looking forward to helping my fellow small business owners attain their goals using cellphone technology."



In making available its website on a smartphone app, SMS For Small Business expects to widen its geographical reach and provide an alternative channel for its services which up until now have only been available via its website. With its focus on small business and its solid portfolio of services, Sean Brookshire's company is anticipating a surge in takeup of SMS marketing that will ensure his customers thrive into the future.



For more information visit http://smsforsmallbusiness.com. For a quick response email Sean Brookshire at support@smsforsmallbusiness.com.



About SMS FOR SMALL BUSINESS

SMS FOR SMALL BUSINESS is a wholesale provider of bulk SMS messaging to small businesses across the United States. Established in 2017 and operating from Libby, Montana SMS For Small Business provides its suite of services across the entire United States. Not only can SMS For Small Business deliver SMS in bulk at wholesale prices but it also provides a complete service wrapper, ranging from Autoresponders to Website Widget Integration and everything in between. More details about the unrivaled range of services can be found on the company's website or by contacting their team by email or text.



CONTACT DETAILS:

Sean Brookshire

Email: support@smsforsmallbusiness.com

Phone/Text: 406-334-5287

Website: http://smsforsmallbusiness.com



SOCIAL MEDIA:

http://www.linkedin.com/in/sean-brookshire-a927527b