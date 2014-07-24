Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2014 --Snapp N App introduces a brand new service dedicated to mobile application development for physicians and dentists. Decreasing the amount of dedicated staff it takes to run a medical office while providing optimum convenience, the California based App development company streamlines the patient’s experience. Their apps help patients book appointments, request refills, get health tips, connect with the doctor’s social media networks, and access patient records all on their smartphones.



The idea was born out of frustration while company founder Josh Crane was waiting on hold to make a doctor appointment. "With mobile technology at the forefront of just about everything, people now expect a certain level of convenience" he said at the company launch for Doc Appz, "Mobile users prefer businesses with a mobile app. To meet that need for potential patients, as well as recurring ones, we will design an affordable app dedicated the doctors’ & dentists’ services.”



Doc Appz provides a myriad of features, like a prescription refill form whereby physicians can receive requests sent straight to their email account. When booking appointments, patients need only tap the app and look at their doctor’s availability to schedule themselves. General information about the medical practice as well as health tips via the doctor’s blog can be integrated into the app. Patients can also access their health records. Doctor Appz also offers a click to call feature, interactive map, list of doctor’s services and push notification capabilities. Further engaging with their patients, doctors can display staff profiles and pictures and make the best use of social media by integrating Facebook and Twitter pages. Doc Appz provides an intuitive website portal which enables staff to manage and update the content of their app.



Crane is a successful serial entrepreneur with the unique ability to understand the true underlying opportunities to explore and go after. The other vertical market segments Crane is preparing for are: restaurants, nightclubs, DJs & artists, and realtors. Services range in price, but start as low as $1,499 for design & initial set-up costs. Doc Appz also provides mobile friendly websites for as low as $99.



Doc Appz was founded by Josh Crane in 2014 to provide physicians with affordable mobile app development. By offering specialized mobile conveniences via iPhone and Android devices, the company helps doctors optimize patient retention.



