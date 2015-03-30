Snappii Releases Its Paint&Sketch App for Android Devices

Rochester, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2015 --Snappii, a codeless rapid mobile app development platform, managed to establish itself as a leader of creating high-quality mobile business apps. Snappii apps are the great helpers for any business and a new Paint&Sketch App once again proves it.



In order to make a drawing, sketch or plan is not necessarily to have art skill as well as not necessarily to have special tools. Only one mobile device with installed Paint&Sketch App is enough.



Create colorful and vivid pictures with a brush in seconds and send it over via email or share via social channels. All pictures will be saved in the app and can be viewed from multiple devices both smartphones and tablets. Application is suitable both for business when creating documents, projects and schedules and for entertainment.



KEY FEATURES

Paint&Sketch App allows users to:

- Take or upload an unlimited number of pictures

- Upload photos and draw right onto them

- Edit and re-send created images

- Draw images

- Share images as PDF files

- Put a time stamp on pictures



Paint and Sketch App is free and available in Google Play.



Snappii apps are 100% customizable and this app can be further customized to meet personal specific needs. Thanks to the lightning fast codeless platform Snappii creates apps in days, not months. Snappii already has 80+ live business apps in 28 industries available for download on Apple and Google Play stores and the number of these apps keeps growing as the industries and sectors which Snappii is covered. Try it at no cost at www.snappii.com



About Snappii

Snappii is a unique mobile solution for businesses that offers both: a platform to create mobile business apps without programming in days, not months, and a wide selection of ready-made industry specific and general apps that can be downloaded from Apple and Google Play store at no cost. Over 20, 000 apps have already been built on Snappii, with customers range from the largest companies to medium and small organizations. Learn more at www.snappii.com.