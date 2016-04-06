SNEK Cycling Introduces the Vitals Case and Lifeboat Tire Lever

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --SNEK Cycling has introduced two new products; the Vital Case and the Lifeboat Tire Lever. The company is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Vital Case is a system designed to hold a phone, cash, inflator, tire lever, and other tools needed when riding a bike. The second product, the Lifeboat Tire Lever, is an all-in-one tool that can change a tire, remove a valve core, and open a bottle.



"As a cyclist, the Vital Case is a product I've always desired. Road, CX, and Mountain Bike riding, I found myself switching between tools for each specific bike. There was not a clean or efficient system for holding all of the loose parts," says founder and designer Jonny Hintze about the inspiration behind the project, "Similarly, I wanted a case that wouldn't in my jersey pocket, attach to my bike, or be put in a pack. The summation of these problems and desires was the birth of this case."



The Vital Case can be used in a jersey pocket or attached to a bike with a retractable unobtrusive rail hanging system. Metal clips easily attach the case to the saddle without the trying task of routing velcro straps through the rails. Case is constructed with a weather resistant Phone and Billfold stretch-holder and high-quality leather outer for a durable, sleek case that lasts.



The Lifeboat Tire Lever is an all in one tool that can change a tire, remove a valve core and open a bottle. Composed of a plastic outer and reinforced with a metal interior, ensures for a long lasting lever that won't damage your rim.



"With tubeless tire systems already prevalent in the mountain bike world and becoming more and more abundant in the road world it seemed fitting to include a valve core remover as part of the lever. Valve cores can easily be removed to add sealant to tubeless systems with this inclusive lever," adds Hintze, "In addition the lever includes a bottle opener for the post ride beverage. With metal construction its a tool that won't need to be replaced."



The SNEK Cycling Vital Case and Lifeboat Tire Lever campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1UZ4Zha



About SNEK Cycling

Founded by graphic designer Jonny Hintze in 2015. SNEK is a brand based upon stylish, simple, and authentic cycling goods. Products born from ideas conjured up during actual rides. Never over thought, but stringent on detail. Brought together by years of cycling experience with a drive for hand-picked, high-quality materials.



Slick and neat – SNEK. For more information on SNEK please visit http://snekcycling.com/