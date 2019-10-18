SNJ Contracting Group Offers Best Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling in Coral Springs and Lighthouse Point Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --SNJ Contracting Group is a Florida based company that specializes in diverse commercial and residential construction projects. Through them, people can seek assistance from kitchen, bathroom, and flooring contractors in Coconut Creek and Oakland Park, Florida. This company has efficient professionals who have the competency needed to complete premium construction projects in a swift fashion while staying inside the budgetary constraints of their clients.



Remodeling and renovation projects are essential to improve the overall appearance of a house, as well as to augment its functionality level. People can opt for diverse types of remolding projects for their homes, ranging from developing a more spacious shower enclosure to adding a new backsplash in the kitchen. Through SNJ Contracting Group, people can seek the competent services of kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Coral Springs and Lighthouse Point Florida. The staff members of this company take into the consideration the elements of budget, practicality, and aesthetics when it comes to home remodeling projects. Many of these professionals have several years of valuable experience in enabling the homeowners to turn their dreams into reality, while not putting a huge dent in their projects. SNJ Contracting Group works with the most qualified craftsmen and maintains a good working relationship with construction material providers to provide their customers with the best quality results at the most reasonable pricing.



SNJ Contracting Group is a Certified Minority-Owned Business in Florida. This company was established by three women who are first and second-generation immigrants. The team of this company strives to complete each project with the highest level of integrity, commitment, quality, dedication, and innovation.



To contact the SNJ Contracting Group with any questions or to set-up, an appointment for a free quote, people can give them a call at 561-779-9423.



The SNJ Contracting Group is a company dealing with commercial and residential construction projects in Pompano Beach, Lighthouse Point, Oakland Park, as well as their neighboring areas.