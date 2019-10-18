SNJ Contracting Group Offers Services of Professional Flooring Contractors in Coconut Creek and Oakland Park Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2019 --SNJ Contracting Group is a prestigious company dealing with commercial and residential remodeling, renovation, and construction projects. People can avail of the services of this firm in Florida. From the SNJ Contracting Group people can seek out services related to general contracting, commercial contracting, home restorations, home additions, disaster recovery, interior design and renovations, granite installation (kitchen and bath), flooring installation, roofing, as well as kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Coral Springs and Lighthouse Point Florida.



Through the SNJ Contracting Group, people can seek the services of extremely skilled and experienced flooring contractors in Coconut Creek and Oakland Park Florida.



The team understands that there are many personal sentiments related to every kitchen renovation, room addition, and bathroom remodeling projects, and orderly respects this factor. They work alongside the clients to make sure each aspect of the project orderly matches their requirements and preferences.



The expert services of the SNJ Contracting Group are available for commercial upgrades, as well. For any business enterprise, their office aesthetics and décor plays a significant role in creating a good impression in the minds of the customers or clients. The aesthetics of any commercial space should define the story of the brand, and the SNJ Contracting Group enables its business clients to do just that. They work together with their clients to truly capture the personality of their business, and try to reflect that through their office space.



Founded by three women who are first and second-generation immigrants, SNJ Contracting Group is a Certified Minority-Owned Business. The staff members of this company listen to the desires, needs, and concerns of their clients to can deliver superior results, as well as to avoid any costly mistakes associated with mis-communication.



Contact the SNJ Contracting Group at 561-779-9423.



About SNJ Contracting Group

SNJ Contracting Group is a Florida based Certified Minority Owned Business. It largely serves the people of Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Lighthouse Point, as well as its nearby areas.