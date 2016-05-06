SnoreLess Pillow Review – Are Americans to Trust This Anti-Snoring Pillow to Solve Their Nightly Vibration Problems?

Maplewood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --There are many people that have problems with snoring and have likely tried many solutions in the past, and generally without success. It can be frustrating when a person simply can't get a good night's sleep thanks to his or her own incessant snoring. Many products promising to fix these problems have come onto the market in the past – with varying degrees of success. A new product is now appearing to gain steam, the SnoreLess Pillow, and perhaps this time, users can actually fix their snoring problems for good.



80 percent of snorers do so due to the shape of their soft palate. The shape of the palate constricts the breathing airways at night, causing many people to snore (sometimes very loudly). Well, First Aid experts will says that in order to keep someone's airways open, one has to tilt the chin slightly upwards – and this is exactly what the SnoreLess Pillow does. By using the unique design of the pillow, the airway remains open, thus allowing breathing more easily and preventing snoring. This trick also works for persons who sleep on their sides.



The SnoreLess Pillow is designed with a small indent in the center of the pillow. The indent is meant to cradle the head while you sleep, slightly pushing the chin upwards to clear the breathing channels. This SnoreLess Pillow review (http://www.byebyesnoring.com/the-snoreless-pillow-review) deems this as an overall effective strategy, but there could be some problems with moving around during sleep.



Many of the top products on the market right now are ones that are inserted into the mouth and nose, which may improve snoring but can interrupt breathing and cause things like drooling as well and may carry disease in extreme circumstances. It is definitely much more comfortable and convenient to use a simple pillow where one can actually feel their breathing channels opening up once again.



Generally, a test run with the SnoreLess Pillow would be recommended, but with no money-back guarantee or trial period offer, the price point of around $100 (including shipping) might be too much for some customers. With that being said, though, the SnoreLess pillow does come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors for any customization one could want and is, by all accounts, an incredibly comfortable pillow to use.

The SnoreLess Pillow makes use of smart design and ease of use for their product. By all accounts the pillow seems to be effective, if not a little bit expensive. The only caution for consumers is to be absolutely sure they want this product, as there is no return or trial period policy.



