Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2011 --Power Equipment Warehouse is preparing for the harsh winter months. Record snowfalls throughout the country last winter coupled with record snow blower sales increased the demand for quality snow equipment and snow thrower parts.



“We don’t want to rush the season but historically the previous year’s snowfall dictates the following year’s pre-season snow thrower sales. We sell snow equipment all year long and we always put a unit or 2 in lay-away on the hottest day of the year. Our customer’s love our free lay-away service and last year’s sales were well over 1,000 units. We react quickly to changing weather patterns and have truckloads of equipment delivered to our warehouses when the need arises. Snow thrower parts sales go hand in hand with these severe weather patterns as well, and pallets of snow equipment parts have already arrived. Ordering snow blowers or snow blower/throwers parts early is highly recommended to be ready when the snow flies.” Stated Lisa Miller, Manager of Power Equipment Warehouse.



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, Cub-Cadet, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.