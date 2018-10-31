SoapBox Laundry Completes Renovation in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --SoapBox Laundry, South Philadelphia's favorite laundromat, celebrates the completion of their renovation project. SoapBox has undergone major renovations that encompassed the entire facility to meet the increasing demands of their customers.



Their new facility offers customers numerous amenities including a children's area, seating and tables, large screen TV's, and over 100 washers and dryers.



SoapBox Laundry's services include Self Service, Wash-Dry-Fold and Dry Cleaning. They have a combination of over 100 washers and dryers ready to handle your needs. They also offer same day or next day service for Wash-Dry-Fold and Dry Cleaning for residential and business customers.



For your convenience, they have a laundry card system for washing and drying; offering cash or credit for Wash-Dry-Fold and Dry Cleaning.



Bring the whole family to SoapBox Laundry where you will find a kid's area with toys and books to read, plenty of magazines for adults, arcade games, massage chairs, plenty of seating and tables, vending machines for laundry products, snacks and drinks, an ATM machine, change dispensers, large screen TV's and Free Wi-Fi.



About Soap Box

SoapBox Laundry takes pride in being South Philadelphia's favorite laundromat. They are fully operated and attended 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We offer a clean, comfortable, and safe facility for all your laundry needs. Stop by and meet their courteous and helpful staff Tara, Angie, Phyllis, Maria and Dalia. They always look forward to seeing you!



SoapBox Laundry strives to make your dreaded laundry day quick and easy by providing the highest quality customer service in Philadelphia. Their mission is to make doing laundry something you look forward to. Doing laundry is actually an enjoyable and pleasant experience at SoapBox Laundry.



Visit www.soapbox-laundry.com for their helpful laundry tips and services.