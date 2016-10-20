Soaring in the Yonder Blues: The American Bald Eagles Need to Be Preserved

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --The majestic eagle species have proudly been the national symbol of the United States since 1782. Representing courage, fortitude, and pride, these amazing species were originally a native to North America abundantly found in Alaska and various states of Canada. Although one can easily spot these birds in every state across the United States. Bald eagles mostly eat fish and prolific hunters. Besides this, the birds are deft in building durable nests out of twigs and leaves. In general, they build up nests in higher grounds (mostly on tree-tops), situated near to the water bodies. These magnificent eagles use a single nest for a long period of time strengthening it every year by adding more twigs and branches to it.



On an average the nests of bald eagles are over 8 feet wide, 12 feet tall and weigh nearly 2 tons. They mate all round the year and lay 2-3 eggs after the mating season ends. Once the eggs are placed in the nest the mother eagle looks after the eggs and the nest while the father goes out in search of food. Once the eggs hatch, all the newborns start living in the nest under close observation of their parents as the adult eagles roam around above their nests.



But recently due to various constructional activities every year, a large number of the bald eagle population is becoming homeless. Even in recent times, the proposed construction of the Dragon Spring Temple on the Galley Hill Road is posing a threat to all the bald eagle nests that station at Deer Park about 42 miles away from New York. So it's an earnest request for all the citizens of US to come forward together in order to stop this construction and save the homes of the innocent Bald Eagles. Kindly sign the petition and urge others to sign as well and help to forward this message to the leaders in the White House.



About SaveBaldEagles

SaveBaldEagles, (http://savebaldeagles.com/), based in Canal ST, NY, is a website to help preserve the Bald Eagle's home, the New York City. The Website allows anyone to create and sign petitions asking the Obama Administration to take action on a range of issues. If a petition gets enough support, the Obama Administration will issue an official response.



Contact Information:

For more information and media related inquiries, please contact-

