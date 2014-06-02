Sobel Affiliates Michael Labadorf Release Infographic on Essential Camp Statistics

Garden City, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --A professional insurance brokerage firm has recently released an infographic on camps to inform their clients about the recent facts and statistics of camp injuries and other related topics. Sobel Affiliates Michael Labadorf shared the information they have gathered through an infographic that they have posted on their website, Sobelins.com. The infographic titled, “Having Fun while Staying Protected at Camps”, revealed interesting statistics and trends in today’s camp activities.



According to the infographic, more than 11 million children and adults attend camp each year in the US. Females make up almost 60% of the total camp enrollees. The most common activities offered in camps are recreational swimming, team building, camping skills, climbing and community service. The infographic also included the reasons why a parent should send his children to camp such as teaching a child how to build self-confidence and self-esteem, enhance independence and leadership skills, build social skills and feel good about themselves. The infographic also shared the recent trends regarding camp injuries and illnesses. Campers and staff tend to get ill more often than injured. It was also observed that the likelihood of a camper or staff getting ill or injured is fairly low, 1.5 people per 1000 camp days. The impact of illness or injury to camp experiences is also relatively low. The leading camp injuries are sprains or strains followed by wounds, bruises or contusions and lastly, fracture. The common illness symptoms are upper respiratory events, gastrointestinal events and unspecified virus illnesses. Illness or injuries occurred most commonly during the day rather than during free time or meal break. Lastly, the infographic included the different types of camp insurance coverage which are liability coverage, property coverage and other more.



The company hopes that the recent information they have gathered will help their clients be better informed with what’s happening in today’s camps. They invite everyone to visit their website, Sobelins.com, to learn more about camp insurance.



About Sobel Affiliates Michael Labadorf

Sobel Affiliates Michael Labadorf is a team of business and personal risk management specialists. The company is located at 595 Stewart Avenue, Suite 600, Garden City, New York 11530. Their email address is michael-labadorf@nuprofile.com. Visit their website Sobelins.com to learn more about their services.