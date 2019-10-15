Sober October Made Easy with Monday - Zero Alcohol Gin

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --With over 50 million Americans having trouble with alcohol addiction and with a growing percentage of Millenials choosing not to drink, because of a new trend emerging - #hangxiety, 6 seasoned entrepreneurs from San Diego have come together to develop the world's first zero alcohol gin, which actually tastes, burns and mixes like a traditional London Dry gin.



This revolutionary new brand wants to empower those who choose not to drink. Making social inclusion is more natural and to enable this growing community in bars, restaurants and in their homes - by creating an authentic gin experience.



Monday Gin is crafted and bottled at its distillery in Los Angeles, in small batches and crafted using classic, familiar botanicals such as juniper, coriander seed, citrus and does a fantastic job at creating that long burn which lingers long after the first sip.



Monday has conducted many blind tastings with local mixologists with impressive feedback coming through "I can't believe how close this is to a traditional gin.



It has that burn that goes through the belly and makes for a genuine Gin & Tonic experience!" - Caroline, Mixologist @Bar & Co



The team behind Monday are an eclectic bunch of successful San Diego entrepreneurs who are all focused on health, fitness and wellness - coming from many years experience in beverage, branding and product experience - enough to take Monday to many bars and homes within Southern California.



The Company is launching Monday Zero Alcohol Gin on Kickstarter and is already working on 2 new products which feature functional ingredients to aid relaxation- such as CBD, Kava Root and Reiki Mushrooms, along with a Ready To Drink Gin & Tonic in cans.