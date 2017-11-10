SoCal Access and Video Offers Card Access Control in Los Angeles and Anaheim California to Control Unwanted Entries and Exits to Commercial Buildings

Claremont, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2017 --SoCal Access and Video are one of the industry leaders in offering security systems in Orange County California as well as access control systems. Over the years they have been in the industry, they have been a trusted name for providing security solutions to their business clients. The security cameras installed by SoCal Access and Video offer safety and security to commercial premises no doubt, but that is not only sufficient. Business premises need to put a restriction on who comes in and goes out. That is when installing access control systems becomes crucial. By installing the access control systems, one can mitigate the dangers that come in with unauthorized access to confidential and restricted zones in one's office.



SoCal Access and Video is a trusted name when it comes to installing Access Control in Los Angeles and Anaheim California. They offer both secure credentials and card access control systems. The primary purpose of card access control systems and ID badge access control systems are that they enable you to control who has access to the building. More importantly, an access control system is critical to aid in the reduction of risk, theft, injury, and to mitigate liability.



Locks and keys also serve as an adequate solution to secure one's commercial business, institution, or office building, but when keys are lost or stolen, the inconvenience and expense of changing locks and re-issuing keys can be considerable. Keys can easily be duplicated, creating additional security risks. Unsecured doors invite the possibility of opportunist theft and malicious damage. This is where SoCal Access and Video can help business owners with innovative identity solutions, smart door software, the digital keypad and access control panels and other systems and accessories that one can integrate into the overall security network.



Call 909-624-0111 for more details.



About SoCal Access and Video

SoCal Access and Video is one of the premier companies that offers security systems and access control systems. They are the industry professionals and share great professional relationships with their clients.