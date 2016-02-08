Social Clique Is a Shopping App That Makes Clothing and Products from TV Shows and Movies Instantly Accessible

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Social Clique, the innovative new shopping app that allows users to instantly access clothing items and products they see while watching TV shows or movies online, is now live on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and is raising funds to bring the project to life.



Social Clique is a shopping app that allow users to find an item seen in a commercial Ad on TV or movie simply by clicking on the item. By doing this, it automatically goes to the cart. The cart may be viewed by the user anytime at their convenience. Once opened, it will redirect her to an online store carrying the item for browsing or for shopping. This can all be done without interrupting the viewing experience, allowing the user to save items to view later.



Social Clique app aims to help advertising companies and filmmakers achieve new heights in their marketing potentials. Social Clique app is scalable and robust enough for large organizations and studios. It is simple, easy and cost-effective suitable even for small business and Indie Filmmakers.



"The great thing about Social Clique is now everything in your life is clickable," says founder Reynaldo Rodis, "When you're watching a music video and you see a hat you like, simply click on the hat and you'll be taken to an online store that carries the product."



The Social Clique app is paving the way for quick and easy electronic shopping. It delivers a captivating, convenient and interactive experiences for consumers for purchasing a product with the easiest and most convenient way either via smartphones or Smart TVs.



The company is currently raising $250,000 for development of the app to bring the project to life. The Social Clique App is live and available to support here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/social-clique--6#/



About Social Clique App

