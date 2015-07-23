Social Impact Lender and Investor Launches Houston Office

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --Startup Capital & Expansion Funding announces the launch of its Houston office. In conjunction with the company's office in Austin, Texas, the Houston office will serve the financial needs of startups and quickly growing businesses, including non-profit organizations and social impact companies. The office will be run by recent hire, Dante Ford, who will report to the company's Vice President, Brett Cenkus.



Social impact companies are for-profit businesses whose mission includes pursuits other than simply generating profits for investors. Some social impact companies operate as public benefit corporations, which are a new type of corporate entity available in just over half the states (see http://businessattorneyinaustin.com/corporate-law-gets-progressive-b-corps). Other social impact companies are regular corporations with a clearly-defined social mission, such as Tom's Shoes. Tom's pioneered the "one for one" business model where it gives away a pair of shoes to a needy person in an underdeveloped country each time it sells a pair of shoes. Social impact companies are also sometimes referred to as "double bottom line" companies.



Mr. Cenkus expressed, "Non-profit and social impact businesses, such as public benefit corporations, are on the rise everywhere. Given the size of the Houston market and the fact that our President, Rudy Ramirez, and myself spent a large portion of our financing careers in Houston, opening this office was an easy decision. We are excited to now have this physical presence in the Houston market in order to better serve the startups and growing businesses and organizations working hard there to improve area lives and communities."



About Startup Capital & Expansion Funding

Startup Capital & Expansion Funding is a Texas-based lender and investor. As a direct lender and a partner with dozens of nationwide financial services companies, the company has no industry restrictions and serves startups and growing companies nationwide. Through their Social Impact Finance Group, the company provides loans, invoice factoring, and other financial solutions tailored to the unique needs and opportunities of non-profit organizations, public benefit corporations, and low-profit limited liability companies.



For more information visit http://www.startupcapitalfinance.com



Contact: Brett A. Cenkus / 512-910-2700 / brett@startupcapitalfinance.com