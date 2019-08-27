New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2019 --In honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month this September, ovarian cancer survivors and patients are lifting up their voices with the #IWishIKnew social media campaign, which helps educate the public about ovarian cancer symptoms, risks, and screening options. Anyone impacted by ovarian cancer is encouraged to join the campaign in September by posting their knowledge and experiences on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #IWishIKnew.



"Many women who have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer have stories of being initially misdiagnosed or misinformed, of feeling isolated or hopeless," says Stephanie Blaufarb, Ovarian Cancer Program Director at SHARE, a national breast and ovarian cancer nonprofit. "#IWishIKnew lets their stories be heard, connecting women with this shared experience and educating the public about ovarian cancer risk factors, symptoms, and screening."



Throughout September, the organizations SHARE, Clearity Foundation, Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance, FORCE, Foundation for Women's Cancer, Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, Steps Through OC, T.E.A.L.®, and others will be featuring statements on social media from ovarian cancer survivors and patients about what they wish they had known about ovarian cancer when they were first diagnosed using #IWishIKnew:



"#IWishIKnew ovarian cancer is not totally silent. It whispers and needs to be heard. Learn the symptoms, the risks, and what you can do to help prevent getting it. Stay educated! Most importantly, don't ignore any symptom, no matter how vague. Listen to your body." – Pam, stage 3C, diagnosed 2004



The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be over 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer diagnosed in the United States this year. Symptoms of ovarian cancer include bloating, pain in the lower belly, feeling full quickly or having trouble eating, and having to urinate more often or more urgently, but "there is no screening test for ovarian cancer," said Dr. Stephanie V. Blank, Director of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai Health System. "A PAP smear is a screening tool for cervical cancer and does not screen for ovarian cancer."



Anyone impacted by ovarian cancer can join the #IWishIKnew campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram starting September 1, 2019 by using the hashtag to share their experiences or by sharing content from #IWishIKnew collaborators, linked above.



About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers women affected by breast or ovarian cancer, with a special focus on medically underserved communities. Learn more at sharecancersupport.org.



About FORCE

No one should have to face hereditary breast and ovarian cancer alone. FORCE is the voice of the HBOC community, providing support, education and awareness to help those facing hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers know their healthcare options and make informed decisions. The organization is the de facto leader in guiding critical research and policy issues that impact the HBOC community. For more information about FORCE and hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, please visit www.facingourrisk.org.



About FWC

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting research, education and public awareness of gynecologic cancers. FWC is the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO). Learn more at foundationforwomenscancer.org.



About Tell Every Amazing Lady®

Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation's mission also known as T.E.A.L.®'s mission is to promote public awareness and education of the signs, symptoms and risk factors of ovarian cancer while providing support to survivors and raising funds for research in order to find a screening test and cure for ovarian cancer. To learn more please visit www.TellEveryAmazingLady.org