Social Media Conference and Retreat Coming to Frankenmuth, Michigan

The Social Media Association of Michigan (SMAMi) is hosting the inaugural Social Media Conference and Retreat at the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth, Michigan from April 10 through April 12 and welcomes social media and marketing professionals, business owners, and enthusiasts to attend.



Attendees will arrive Friday evening and enjoy a meet and greet in beautiful historic Frankenmuth. Saturday's program includes six hours of educational presentations and workshops centered around social media best practices for brands and will be followed by three hours of education on Sunday morning to conclude the program.



Speakers at the SMAMi Conference are prominent social media professionals which include Susan Emerson, Marketing Director of Individual Markets at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and author of The Most Powerful Brand on Earth: How to Transform Teams, Empower Employees, Integrate Partners and Mobilize Customers to Beat the Competition in Digital and Social Media; Shannon Paul, Vice President of Social Media at Fifth Third Bank; Ben Geiger, Special Assistant to Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley; Melissa Boudreau and Blair Early, Senior Marketing Manager and Social Media Specialist from Moosejaw Mountaineering.



Attendees will gain valuable insights from some of the industry's leading brands, network with fellow attendees in the field, and depart with inspiration for their own social media and marketing endeavors.



In addition to the conference program, attendees and their guests will be able to enjoy activities around town including wine tastings, scavenger hunts, pretzel making, and tours. Attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the Bavarian Inn's amenities which include an indoor water park, 18-hole miniature golf course, arcade, karaoke, and dinner shows.



Full Agenda and Registration: http://smamiretreat.eventbrite.com



About the Social Media Association of Michigan

The Social Media Association of Michigan was founded in 2012 with the mission "to promote social media as an impactful communication vehicle through state-wide education, adoption of social platforms and dissemination of successful social media solutions in public and private sectors." SMAMi Members are Michigan-based organizations, professionals, and students with a strong interest in leveraging social media successfully.



For more information and to join our mailing list for event related announcements, please visit http://www.smami.org



Website: http://www.smami.org/