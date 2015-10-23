Social Media Praises Leaner Creamer and Boasts 'Guilt-Free' Nod from Bethanny Frankel

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2015 --Making the grade in a marketplace where social media has the first and the last word, a newly launched natural coffee creamer gets a jolt of praise. Launched this year to the empty cups of coffee drinkers watching their waistline, Leaner Creamer fans can't say enough about the newest way to get their caffeine. Stacking up nods for the weight loss inducing creamer high-profile movers and shakers are throwing their hat in the game. Most recently Real Housewives of New York star Bethanny Frankel brought attention to the powdered coffee creamer via Instagram. The multi-millionaire purveyor of Skinny Girl products, all aimed at weight loss, recently slathered the creamer with compliments and a "zero guilt" tag line.



Created with natural ingredients like coconut oil as well as extracts known for aiding appetite suppression and sports performance Frankel's remarks are telling. She states, "Putting @leanercreamer in your #coffee is a game changer. It tastes delicious & there's zero guilt."



Taking the "game changer" to the masses Leaner Creamer's developer Jonathan Kashani said of stellar attention the product has received, "The enthusiasm from well-known stars and happy customers is so welcomed. The success of our natural coffee creamer is proof positive that consumers want innovative beverages that increase health and longevity."



Longevity indeed. The ingredients in Leaner Creamer have an effect on the increase of metabolic rates, can influence a healthy endocrine system and thyroid function, suppress appetite, and help stomach ailments. This coupled with the recent Harvard study that says coffee can protect against type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some forms of cancer is exceptional news for that much-loved cup a day.



For more information visit www.leanercreamer.com



About Leaner Creamer LLC

Based in Beverly Hills, California Leaner Creamer LLC is the developer of the weight loss coffee creamer of the same name. A natural, innovative approach to enhancing coffee Leaner Creamer is the first of its kind in the marketplace. Some healthy ingredients include Citrus Aurantium, Green Tea extracts and Hoodia.



