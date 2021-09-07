"Social Scientists Leading the Way" – Pi Gamma Mu 2021 Virtual Triennial Convention

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --It's that time again for the Pi Gamma Mu Triennial International Honor Society Convention. This year promises to be exciting, affordable, and safe. It is the first virtual convention attempted by the organization, but one that is sure to please everyone during this COVID period. Students in chapters of this organization have waited for this convention to have the opportunity to present papers and posters, hear notable speakers, and meet other honor students from colleges and universities nationwide. With the continuing issues with the COVID pandemic, and decreasing revenue available for student travel, this year's virtual convention will be a crowd-pleaser. Dr. Suzanne Rupp, Executive Director of the organization is enthusiastic about the shift to a virtual convention. "The Board of Trustees is excited to be offering an up-to-date format for the convention so that more chapters can participate. Having a virtual convention is very affordable for the students, and we expect that more chapters will be able to attend". The virtual event will be offered from Wednesday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 6th. Webinars and Zoom sessions will highlight speakers in our Leadership Development Program and awards will be given to honor students and chapters who have excelled in academics and service to their communities.



At this year's convention, we will recognize historical and current Pi Gamma Mu members who have demonstrated excellence in their field. We are proud to bring impressive speakers to our conventions for students and faculty. Pi Gamma Mu has an illustrious history of members who include such famous leaders as Admiral Richard E. Byrd and President Lyndon B. Johnson. One such member is Dr. Judith Rodin who has been selected to receive our Distinguished Alumni Award at this year's 2021 Pi Gamma Mu Virtual Convention. Dr. Rodin, a Pi Gamma Mu member since her undergraduate days at the University of Pennsylvania, has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the world's most powerful and influential women. Over her 22 years at Yale University, she held various professional and academic positions as Associate Professor, Chair of the Department of Psychology, Dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and Provost of the university. Rodin was appointed president of the University of Pennsylvania in 1994 and became the first female president of an Ivy League institution and the first graduate of the university to take on its highest leadership role.



From 2005 to 2017 she served as President of the Rockefeller Foundation and in her philanthropic role authored, "The Resilience Dividend," which has become a strategic guide for leaders around the world.



United States Senator Chuck Grassley (IA) will also join us for a keynote message to the Convention participants. Senator Grassley completed his Political Science undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and is a lifetime member of Pi Gamma Mu. He has been instrumental in American policymaking as an American politician.



Other speakers include Congresswoman Diane DeGette, a U.S. Representative serving Colorado's 1st Congressional District who has been a leading proponent and expert on cutting-edge scientific research, including the use of human embryonic stem cells. She has been instrumental in expanding the State Children's Health Insurance Program (SCHIP), a program of health insurance for low-income children, and assisted President Obama in drafting the Affordable Care Act. DeGette is best known for advocating the 21st Century Cures Act, which has modernized research in the nation's medical system.



United States Senator Chuck Grassley (Iowa) will also join us for a keynote message to the Convention participants. Senator Grassley completed his Political Science undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and is a lifetime member of Pi Gamma Mu. He has been instrumental in American policymaking as an American politician.



Another feature of the Convention is the popular Leadership Development Program, a series started at the last convention in Kansas City, MO. which focuses on numerous concepts in leadership. Lectures include discussions about leadership in academia, leadership in special circumstances, and leadership in nonprofit organizations. The program also offers a series of workshops helping students to better understand their own leadership skills, the characteristics of strong and weak leadership, and the importance of team collaboration. Students who attend all of the workshops, lectures, and complete all of the leadership program pieces will receive a certificate of completion from Pi Gamma Mu for their resume. Leadership speakers include a program administrator, emergency manager, college dean, journal editor, and experts from the Marine Museum on leadership in military combat. Under the direction of professor and board member, Allison Knox, the 7-hour event will feature segmented sessions on Leadership in Literature, featuring what's been written about leadership as a social science, with a discussion about what the United States Marine Corps teaches its officers about leadership. Leadership in Special Circumstances will focus on leadership concepts under pressure and the skills needed by leaders in emergency or dangerous situations, with discussions about leadership in combat, leadership in the back of an ambulance, leading a group of people from the "bottom up" as well as the importance of internships. In this section, we'll be taking a virtual field trip to the National Museum of the Marine Corps to learn about what is taught to Marine Corps officers. Students will then have the opportunity to apply these concepts to different events in history through the museum's special leadership program. Professor Knox, Chancellor of the Southeast Region for Pi Gamma Mu and faculty at the American Military University, Eastern Kentucky University & Western Connecticut State University, currently serves as the At-Large Director for the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians and is an active advocate for EMS and participates annually with legislative issues informing members of Congress and their staff about current issues affecting Emergency Medical Services. She will discuss the importance of leadership skills in emergency and crisis situations. Leadership in Academia will address management issues in education as well as how to write effectively as a leader. Dr. Katrina Smith, Director of International Studies and Associate Professor of Psychology, at Reinhardt University in Georgia, will share her experiences leading students and colleagues on travels abroad as well as developing service opportunities in her community. She will discuss her experience and academic training to teach those around her about the importance of developing empathy, good listening skills, and action plans. Dr. Susan Kinsella, Professor of Human Services and Dean of the College of Education and Social Services at Saint Leo University, will assist students in learning about their own leadership style with interactive activities and a discussion on lessons learned in academic leadership. She has over 25 years of teaching and administrative experience in higher education, having developed and taught in undergraduate and graduate programs in Human Services and Social Work. She has numerous research interests and publications in social service journals which include such topics as child welfare worker competencies, university, and community collaborations, building leadership capacity, service learning, and global and social entrepreneurship. Dr. Candice Quinn, editor-in-chief of the International Social Science Review, Pi Gamma Mu's peer-reviewed journal, will finish the segment by providing information on how to successfully publish your work, a topic important for students who are in or heading to, graduate school. Dr. Quinn has lead Pi Gamma Mu's flagship publication for the last eight years and has overseen the transition of the journal from a printed magazine to an open-access online journal. She has been an active member of several non-profit boards, including serving as president and then honorary president of the American Women's Club of Southern Ontario. Ms. Emma Grace Thompson, student representative from 2018-2021, will give a presentation on the process of election for a student representative on the Pi Gamma Mu Board of Trustees. Students will finish the Leadership Development Program with a presentation and virtual field trip to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Certificates of completion will be awarded to all students who attend and finish the assignments.



Dr. Susan Kinsella, Pi Gamma Mu board member and convention committee chairperson indicates, "The convention is open to all Pi Gamma Mu members, undergraduate and graduate. It is chock-full of surprises with a social networking event and webinars and interactive sessions through Zoom, allowing students to socially network with other chapters in attendance." If you have ever wanted to present a paper in your discipline, attend a leadership program, virtually visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps, or listen to an address by a leading authority in the social sciences, then this is the year to advance in your discipline. You can begin to network with other professionals in your area and find out what careers await you with your degree. There are also opportunities to be a part of the student caucus if you want to run for a student seat on the board of trustees for Pi Gamma Mu. We encourage students to come meet other honor students from around the country and for faculty to meet other chapter sponsors and share their ideas about activities conducted on their campuses. The Pi Gamma Mu 2021 Convention promises to be a worthwhile scholarly event, and we will look forward to meeting everyone there. Visit https://whova.com/web/pgmti_202111/ for more information and to register or contact Dr. Suzanne Rupp, Executive Director of Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society, at suzannerupp@pigammamu.org