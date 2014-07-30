Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2014 --To create greater marketing opportunities for 600 local business owners in the hospitality industry Social WiFi Inc. announces its partnership with Apple Vending. Recently lauded in the Philadelphia press as the new smart way to increase sales, Social WiFi will also enjoy the broader reach Apple Vending brings. The mutually beneficial partnership will employ Social’s proprietary E-Pay WiFi system and bring the area’s hospitality industry monetized Internet access.



Michael D’Alfonso, CEO of Social WiFi Inc. said of the Apple Vending partnership, “We are so happy to link arms with Tony Yula and his staff at Apple. We know this partnership will have far-reaching benefits for everyone concerned. The new relationship will enhance Apple’s product portfolio and create a new income stream for their customer base. It’s a win-win in every regard.”



Enjoying their recent press coverage in the Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia Business Journal Social WiFi Inc. takes its opportunity to introduce E-Pay WiFi to a whole new audience. The articles explain the process of monetizing WiFi access for small to medium sized businesses in detail. Simply put, the E-Pay WiFi system allows hospitality establishments to capture customer information which can be used to pass along digital coupons, offers and daily deals. By monetizing their free WiFi business owners can build their customer database while saving thousands of dollars in Groupon or other deal provider’s fees.



When visiting a participating establishment customers need only gain access to the merchant’s free WiFi to unleash a bevy of ongoing marketing opportunities. To access the merchant’s free WiFi portal, supplied by Social WiFi Inc., the customer is prompted to add their mobile phone number or Facebook login information. As new customers sign on, this creates a steady stream of new contact information to be captured by the business owner. With this information digital messages are sent to establish branding, offer special deals, coupons and advertising updates. The E-Pay WiFi system can handle all marketing messages while business owners simply watch their customer base increase.



About Social WiFi Inc.

Social WiFi Inc. develops mobile and legacy based point of sale system applications. The company provides superior mobile commerce and WiFi hotspot technology for local merchants and venues. In August 2013 their E-Pay WiFi platform finished as a finalist in the City of Boston and MIT based company’s mobile commerce technology challenge, Startup Boulevard.



