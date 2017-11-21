Social Wolf Media Announces Their Rapid Growth and Widespread Successes in 2017

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Social Wolf Media announced today that its company's growth and successes to date have exceeded expectations for 2017. According to Giancarlo Aguilar from Social Wolf Media, their team has always believed that the key to achieving success is to "Make an effort, not an excuse." Aguilar and co-founders, Kevin Torres and Giovanni Prieto, worked day in and day out with this philosophy in mind after they started their social media marketing agency Miami out of a bedroom less than three years ago. Where Social Wolf Media was once entirely comprised of three young Miami natives proudly helping mom and pops get the attention they needed to build their brands, bring foot traffic through their doors and earn a higher return on their investments, today it is a thriving company with an independent office where more than ten employees who continue to maintain strong ties to Miami businesses and communities help domestic and international businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, succeed.



Aguilar and others on the team attribute their rapid success, continued growth and high client satisfaction to their ability to combine 100 percent organic content creation with effective Facebook and Instagram ads to drive significantly large amounts of traffic to online and offline client points of contact, such as business websites, social media platforms, e-commerce catalogs and carts and brick and mortar stores. Social Wolf Media reminds business leaders who want to build brand recognition and increase customer engagement that consumers look to social sharing sites and engaging online content and discussions for first impressions, information, testimonials and other details that create trust. As a result, high-quality Facebook marketing and Instagram marketing campaigns are necessary to achieve success.



Social Wolf Media is a boutique internet marketing company that provides social media marketing services designed to help business owners spread their stories in ways that draw short-term and long-term interest and build lasting relationships between them and their customers. Social Wolf Media's social media management Miami strategy makes using social media platforms easier and all aspects of social media management more efficient. The creative professionals and advertising gurus at Social Wolf Media do more than maintain client social media accounts with fresh, relevant and engaging content. Their team of experts focuses on taking the hassle out of internet marketing and gaining an excellent return on investment for clients through social media marketing Miami services, such as social platforms management, website development, search engine optimization, content creation and distribution, and lead generation services.



