Social Work Helper Announces the Launch of Their Incredible Social Work Campaign to Get People to Hashtag #SocialWork

Chapel Hill, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Social Work Helper is proud to announce the launch of their campaign. "SocialWork" scheduled to start on 1st of March until 31st of March, 2016 is to encourage social workers, children's rights groups, and any organization that works with children and families to tweet using the hashtag #SocialWork.



The goal of the campaign is to get #socialwork to trend worldwide on Twitter, which has never been done before. Social Work Helper, is a well-known leader in progressive digital publication providing news, information, and entertainment related to social issues, social good, and human rights. Their global movement stands out compared to other social organizations as they are motivated by kindness and great compassion for like minds to connect. They have a burning desire to assist providers of services in staying current with today's trends while providing information and resources to help them be more efficient in practice.



It has been noticed that social workers who ought to work with people and families to support them through difficult times and ensure that vulnerable people including children and adults are safeguarded from harm are gradually losing their paces. This particular campaign will be thrilling as consistent narratives being ignored by social workers such as human rights, economic inequality, and access to clean water and improving educational outcome mentioned in the media on a daily basis would be discussed upon.



Social Workers are the single factor that permeates through every spectrum affecting the human condition. Due to this, Social Work Helper will be serving as a resource for those seeking information to access services or who may be looking for resources to help a loved one.



For more information about Social work helper, how to promote or sponsor their life transforming campaign, visit www.socialworkhelper.com or email them at contact@socialworkhelper.com.



About Social Work Helper

Social Work Helper is a progressive digital publication providing news, information, and entertainment related to social issues, social good, and human rights.



Founded in 2011 by Deona Hooper after graduating from the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, she created Social Work Helper as a place for like minds to connect. Her desire for this platform is to assist providers of services in staying current with today's trends while providing information and resources to help them be more efficient in practice.



Contact: Social Work Helper

Email: contact@socialworkhelper.com Website

www.socialworkhelper.com