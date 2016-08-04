Social Work Helper Launches Mobile App to Help Users Find Local Resources

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2016 --Social Work Helper has finally announced the launch of its mobile app which is compatible on both Android and iOS devices. The Social Work Helper mobile app was created to help people in crisis locate resources in their local area quicker.



Whether it's a natural disaster or a family emergency, people need to know how to locate food banks, senior services, domestic violence shelters, crisis helplines, support groups, affordable daycare, low cost prescriptions, mental health treatment and more when a crisis happens in their lives. Deona Hooper, MSW, Founder and Editor and Chief of Social Work Helper, explained why the app was created.



"No one is exempt from experiencing a crisis in their lives, and when it happens, you don't need the added anxiety of figuring out where to begin your search for information" she said. "A huge part of my job as social worker was to connect people to information and resources, and I hope this app will make it easier for individuals and helping professionals to find resources faster using mobile technology. The idea behind this app is to give everyone the ability to be a social work helper. "



The app is available for download at google play store or the iTunes App Store by simply searching with the keywords "Social Work Helper". For more information, visit www.socialworkhelper.com.



"Very nice app and the most appreciable side of this app is it is very simple and even a novice can use the app", reviewed by Sarkar, an Android user of Social Work Helper.



To watch a video explaining the app, please visit https://twitter.com/swhelpercom/status/757617813238329344. Android users can download the app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=hr.apps.n207094206 and iPhone users can download it

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/social-work-helper/id1126008885?ls=1&mt=8



About Social Work Helper

Social Work Helper is a mission driven progressive news website dedicated to providing information, resources and entertainment related to social work, social justice and social good. Here at Social Work Helper, we acknowledge and understand systematic oppression and its effects on vulnerable groups.