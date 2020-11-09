Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2020 --While popular fall and winter events, including the Jacksonville Fair, have been canceled due to the pandemic, Jax Illuminations organizers are excited to bring this fun, family-oriented experience to communities in Jacksonville and beyond with the necessary restrictions that ensure a fun, safe experience.



Jax Illuminations will return to the Morocco Shrine for the 8th annual drive thru holiday event. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, the annual drive-through, will allow families to gather in their cars and experience the magic of the season as they travel through the brightly lit displays that are accompanied by festive holiday music playing in the comfort of their car.



Customers that prefer a completely contactless experience will be able to purchase tickets online and display ticket's QR or barcode through their car window, where it will be scanned, minimizing direct person-to-person contact and the risk of exposure.



Owners James and Chrystal Bain first created such a dramatic light and sound experience because they missed their own family holiday traditions.



"It has always been our passion to give the Jacksonville community a place to bring their families on a special night, to forget the hustle and bustle of everyday life and share in making family traditions of their own", says owner James Bain.



James spends much of the year designing and manufacturing the large lighted displays and planning the networking and configuration of the show. He has created many of the displays seen in the show such as the Big Ben clock tower, Santa's Workshop, and an impressive 3D train.



A small team begin set up of the show in the middle of October. It takes the team of 4-6 nearly a month of 12-hour days to fully setup, network and power the drive thru that features over a Million lights that are synchronized to music.



Not only does the light show provide fun for the Jacksonville community it also has donated to several good causes over the years. Jax Illuminations will be working with Toys 4 Tots on Monday, Nov 30, 2020 for every car that brings a new, unwrapped toy (valued at $10 or more) will receive free admission to the light show.



Jax Illuminations will operate nightly from Nov 19, 2020 to Jan 2, 2021 starting at 6:00pm. Cost is $20 per car (up to 7 people) Sun - Thur, $25 per car (up to 7 people) on Fri & Sat, and $35 for passenger vans any night.