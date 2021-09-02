NetEase Games Strategically Partners with SocialPeta in Mobile Game Ad Creatives

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2021 --The gaming industry is becoming more competitive when in-depth involution is the norm. Tightening domestic policies, Apple's strict privacy protections, and the growing maturity of player habits are constantly putting pressure on game developers, forcing the entire gaming industry, including the old big players, to deeply optimize development and promotion at all levels. As an extremely important element in the game promotion strategy, creatives and data analytics (CPA, CPI, CPM) have naturally come into the spotlight. The use of professional data analysis tools such as SocialPeta in making marketing decisions is gaining increasing recognition and attracting leading producers, such as NetEase Games.



Optimizing ad creatives to avoid involution



When looking at the game advertising market, all the top players in the market are good at ad creatives, but how to introduce the game in different formats and styles is critical, it's still a big challenge to game companies.



From the case of NetEase Games, it knows the importance of the database and shared its experience working with a professional advertising analytics tool, SocialPeta. They use SocialPeta to analyze the creative data and gain insight into market trends.



SocialPeta's creatives analysis features cover Creative Chart, Ad Creatives Database with analysis details. Users can search through a wide range of filters to find the information they want, such as hot creative ideas, competitor advertising strategies, media buying data in different networks, etc.



On the other hand, game developers are investing a big amount of money in marketing, it is common that spending more on marketing than developing in the game industry. This year NetEase Games decided to acquire SocialPeta's "cost analysis" feature to help control costs and optimize promotion strategies.



Ad cost intelligence is an added feature to SocialPeta in 2020, and many clients have already had the access to the key metrics such as CTR, CPC, CPM, etc. NetEase Games has decided to keep the cooperation and use SocialPeta for data analysis.



Upgrade product features to increase the data value



As a powerful tool, SocialPeta is widely trusted and recognized because of its features in market trends, latest creatives, spying on competitors, etc. To keep adding new features to help more companies improve their marketing performance, SocialPeta always adheres to rapid updates, such as optimization functions, adding more data, etc.



Since 2020, SocialPeta has experienced three major updates



- Adding two features, Cost Intelligence and Audience Analysis, to allow companies to check more data details in the marketing operation.



- Providing more advanced filters to meet the diverse needs of different companies.



- Dividing into three main parts – Global versions, Chinese version, and E-commerce version to facilitate the focus on corporate needs.



Undoubtedly, in the data-driven world, the ability to operate with data is becoming one of the core competencies of companies. More and more companies, such as NetEase Games, are emerging the value of big data. As a data service provider, SocialPeta will keep building its competence to cater to more companies in marketing campaigns and user acquisition.



About SocialPeta

Since founded in 2016, SocialPeta is committed to providing ad creatives for business companies globally and help in their marketing campaign. Now it has been one of the world's largest advertisement intelligence platforms. Its huge database has over a billion ad creatives from over 60+ countries, and its collection comes from 80 advertising platforms such as Unity, Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, TikTok. It also includes more than 40 Asian market-exclusive platforms, such as Zucks & Akane in Japan, Daum in Korea, Pangle, and etc.