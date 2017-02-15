Society for Nonprofits Founder and Executive Director Is Retiring

Livonia, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --The Society for Nonprofits has announced the retirement of its Founder and CEO, Katie Burnham Laverty. The Society was founded in 1983 when few resources existed for small and midsize nonprofit organizations. Before then, the idea of creating an umbrella organization to advance and support all nonprofits, whatever their size or mission, existed only as Katie's dream. A truly charismatic and visionary leader, she has worked tirelessly for all nonprofits for 35 years, pioneering many innovative advancements and keeping the Society ahead of the many changes that swept through the world during those turbulent decades.



Over the years. the Society has produced many products and services for nonprofits, including the award-winning Nonprofit World magazine, Funding Alert e-newsletter, and the Learning Institute. The Society was the first to produce an online Certificate in Nonprofit Management, beginning in 1998 when courses were delivered via satellite downlink.



Over the years Katie has served on numerous boards, pioneered many innovative ideas to advance nonprofits and the sector as a whole, and been a sought after speaker. Katie and her husband, Jim Laverty, now reside in Temecula, CA. She plans to continue her work with the Society as a consultant.



Succeeding Katie as CEO will be Jason Chmura. Jason has served as the Membership Director for the Society since 2002. The transition to new leadership will be complete by March 31, 2017.