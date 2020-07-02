Socio-Economic Implications of Canadian Border Closure with US

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2020 --An analysis of how beneficial it will be for Canada to re-open the Borders which are closed over the fears of an Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic. Though some sections consider the move as right decision but some experts term it very dangerous for Canadian Economy as it will ultimately affect the Economy very badly as World Economies have been under pressure already owing to Lockdowns exercised Globally over the fears of Pandemic . The Prolonged border closure has caused economic crisis and several Industries such as Hotel Industry, Travel Tours and Immigration have been affected very badly and Canada cannot afford to sustain more jolts to its economy. The Pandemic has created a situation like Global recession which is going from bad to worse each Passing day. In such scenario keeping borders open for trade and Business Opportunities will incur irreparable loss to the Economy of both Canada and US as both countries have signed several Trade Agreements. Even it is great blow to the Immigrants who wish to travel to neighbouring Countries.



After doing a detailed analysis of situation emerging from the closure of the border between Canada and US, it could be assessed that how damaging the decision is for the Economy of Canada, and how beneficial, it will be for Canada, if it decides to re-open the Border which is closed over the fears of an outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic. Since, some people think that given the maximum number of Covid-19 cases and several deaths worldwide, the decision should stay as there are thousands of cases and death over covid-19 in the US. They deem it a good step to keep the border shut over the fears of Novel Corona Virus with the US and Mexico.



Though some sections consider the move as a right decision based on the covid0-19 statistics some experts term it very dangerous for Canadian Economy as it will be affected as major industries such Tourism and Travel, Immigration affected very badly and economic cannot be put on hold for long as the numbers show that 75% to 80% Canadian exports go to the US while 30% to 40% US exports make their way in Canada. Thus, the economy has been hit very badly due to this prolonged closure and shutdown of Economic activities will ultimately pose a grave threat to falling in Recession and Falling of Reserves. The Canadian authorities will have to swallow a hard pill to re-open the b border for essential and non-essential travel since both types of entries in the country contribute to the economy of the country. At the moment, Canada has limited Covid-19 infections as compared to the US that has a massive number of infections in the world.



According to the Border Management Experts, this could be the only problem that might have prompted Canadian Prime Minister to extend the closure for another month until some SOP's may be developed to ensure on border covid-19 Testing and Scanning so that preventive measures should be taken to keep the infection ratio low in Canada. The World economies are affected very badly over the lockdowns announced to prevent Covid-19 outbreak and their economy has been under pressure already and the financial experts predict the worst type recession shortly.



The people of both countries are of the view that the Prolonged border closure has caused an economic crisis and several Industries such as Hotel Industry, Travel Tours and Immigration, Food and beverages Industry, sports Industry, Education have been affected very badly and both Canada and the US cannot afford to sustain more jolts to their economy as economic activities have dropped to almost 80% and ring the alarm bells for the leadership to decide immediately what their next plan will for the border. Whether they will reopen it in phases or provide restrict access to essential travel such health workers, Airline Crew, Food and Goods services, People visiting ailing relatives and other related activities that fall within the purview of "essential".



Although, the global Pandemic has created a situation like recession which is going from bad to worse each Passing day, yet in such scenario "keeping borders Closed" for trade and Business Opportunities and other travel, entertainment industry, will incur an irreparable loss to the Economy of both Canada and US as both countries have signed several Trade Agreements and US has been losing millions of Dollars in terms " US Entry Waivers" and this is putting pressure on world's biggest economy.



Even it is a great blow to the Immigrants who wish to travel to neighbouring countries. Both Canada and the United States are providing millions of dollars to people as relief package, Health and social security and other procurements such Covid-19 testing kits and establishing new isolation and Quarantine centres as the infections surge in the US and worldwide.



In such circumstances halting economic activities are suicidal for Canada and Virus affected the US by keeping borders close for non-essential or optional purposes despite putting some curbs on essential travels such putting immigrants in 14 days quarantine and other immigration-related curbs. The economists fear that what would be the consequences if the covid-19 vaccine was unavailable till the end of the year 2021, will they still keep the border closed, sounds like insensible and disastrous for all types Industries and Sectors including Immigration and Border services.



So, it would be prudent on the part of Both Canada and US to think over the re-opening of their border so that people intending to visit their relatives on both sides of borders may have uninterrupted access and they must be facilities at the border checkpoints for covid-19 so that the fears of Canadian authorities about getting soaring infections may be dispelled by assuring them safety measures at border crossing points. Furthermore, the fears cannot be treated with medicines but they could be soothed with confidence-building measures as the statistics show that 65% Canadian fear to get contracted by Virus while over 60% US people have a similar situation for contracting virus.



Despite all this, nobody knows that when these borders will reopen for general people apart from essential travel as most people are in the grip of fear and prefer staying at home as per WHO guidelines, that may be the issue that both Canadian and US Governments are lingering on the issue and prefer extending closure as both nations enjoy cordial relation and the closure is a mutual decision of both countries. The US Government is missing out on collecting fees for immigration services. One fee that they are not collecting is the fee for a US Entry Waiver. The fee for this service is $585USD and they have not collected any of these fees since about March 22, 2020. The American Government is losing an enormous amount of money by not collecting the fees for these US Entry Waivers.



Recently, though some Tour industry groups recorded their protest and demanded to re-open the border. The decision could not be influenced until the general public presses their respective Governments to review the decision and take some bold steps to save their economies falling to prey to this pandemic. Both Canada and the US cannot afford to lose millions of Dollars in border trade and border revenues such as the US Entry waiver fees, customs etc. to boost their economies.



About usentrywaiverservices.com

Usentrywaiverservices.com is the online technical platform of US Immigration Law Intelligence Analysts that focuses assisting Canadians citizens with complex and simple inadmissibility issues. The firm's website can also offer valuable and critically acclaimed information on how people can solve their USA border crossing issues. You can check out our website to gather more information. Then schedule a meeting with our immediate founders of usentrywaiverservices.com. You can also email us at our sister server at info@deniedentrytousa.com. We have 6 global locations from Vancouver BC, Burnaby BC, Surrey BC, London, U.K., Estonia, and Washington State to serve all your needs.