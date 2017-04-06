Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --Muchmusic was a dynamic cultural force with a uniquely Canadian approach to television - honest, self-aware, joyful & thrifty. Under new ownership, it retreated from competition with the internet, canceled its original programming and dropped 'music' from its name leaving a vacuum in Canada's cultural landscape.



But what if Muchmusic had not lost its way but continued to evolve its content and enthusiastically embrace new forms of media? The answer is FUN - The FU Network, a Youtube channel & website (funetwork.tv) dedicated to the rebirth of an authentic Canadian spirit.



Politics is the new rock n' roll and the FU Network will cover current affairs, politics, social issues, tech, women's issues, comedy and, of course, music.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (yes, really him) said that "FUN promises to be one of Canada's most innovative and bold media networks…(FUN's) use of technology could change the way that many Canadians consume their media."



FUN is led by Steven & Liana Kerzner, creators of Canadian icon Ed the Sock and among the key architects of classic Muchmusic. "Over the past decade Canadian media has become increasingly closed off and derivative," says Steven. "To quote a Bruce Cockburn song, FUN is our "kick at the darkness til it bleeds daylight".



Quietly beta-tested since November with the weekly 60-minute series "Live from Canada - it's Ed the Sock" from Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe, FUN has rekindled what NOW magazine's Glenn Sumi called the "timeless...anarchic, DIY spirit" that connects with Canadians.



Though already enjoying sponsorship support from Hershey and Sodastream, among others, FUN is relying on crowdfunding support at funetwork.tv from Canadians who want to revive the missing piece of our media heritage. "The Muchmusic style was a national project built by a diverse nation. That is a part of our history, and we're taking it back."



For more information or an interview with Steven Kerzner or Ed the Sock, please contact Alaina McGravey at am@funetwork.tv.