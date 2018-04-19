Sodium Acetate Market to Hit 220 Million USD by 2024

Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --According to a latest research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. "Sodium Acetate Market is predicted to be valued USD 220 million by 2024" Sodium acetate, also known as sodium ethanoate, is the sodium salt of acetic acid. It is used in various end-user industry including food, leather & textile, medical & pharmaceutical, etc. The upward trend in leather & textile market due to changing lifestyle, higher disposable income, and favorable demographic will spur the product market by the end of forecast period.



Sodium ethanoate is used to neutralize sulfuric acid present in waste water in the leather & textile industry. It is also used to facilitate dye and act as a mordant in dying process. In cotton processing industry, the product is used to eliminate the static charge developed on cotton fabric. Increasing investment and schemes in leather & textile industry by the government will propel the product market growth. For instance, Government of India launched initiatives such as Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) with the investment of more than USD 41 billion and Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) with investment of USD 692 million in 2016 to strengthen the textile sector in India.



Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2408



The escalation in consumption of packed and ready-to-eat food will enhance the sodium ethanoate market growth. The global packed food sales registered nearly USD 2.5 trillion in 2016 and will witness healthy growth in coming years. Sodium acetate is used as an emulsifier, preservative to increase the shelf life of food product. Additionally, it is used to enhance flavor and as a buffer to maintain the pH level of the packed food. Increasing population is treading towards sedentary lifestyle due to which demand for packed meals has augmented significantly, considering that the lure of not requiring preparing meals from scratch after a busy day is way too tempting. Taking the advantage of current economic and social trend, packed and frozen food will witness a sharp growth over next few years. This will lead to increase in use of sodium ethanoate which will drive the product market in next seven years down the line.



Primary hindrance to the growth of sodium acetate market is the availability of substitute products. The use of sodium citrate in place of sodium acetate in food product owing to its anti-inflammatory, biocompatibility properties will hamper the sodium acetate market. Moreover, sodium ethanoate increases the plasma content in human body and leads to hemodynamic instability and acidosis which will act as a restraining factor to the sodium ethanoate market.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2408



In 2024, sodium acetate trihydrate market will reach over USD 65 million accounting for more than half of the overall market share. Sodium ethanoate is used as a diuretic and replenishing agent for lost electrolyte in medical & pharmaceutical industry.



Based on end-user industry, the product market is diversified into food, medical & pharmaceuticals, and leather & textile. The other niche applications include polyester fibers, photography, cosmetics etc. Food industry will provide a lucrative growth to the product market owing to proliferation in packed food consumption.



Asia Pacific depicted the maximum growth and will account for around 55% of total share of the product market in 2024. Raw material availability along with cheap labor and significant production technology for leather & textile industry will propel the product market by the end of 2024.



Buy this industry insights spread across 150 pages with 176 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Sodium Acetate Market Size By Product (Trihydrate, Anhydrous), By End-user (Leather & Textile, Food, Medical & Pharmaceuticals), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, GCC), Application Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:



https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/2408



Chapter 5. Sodium Acetate Market, By End-user

5.1. Global sodium acetate market share by end-user, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Leather & textile

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Food

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.4. Medical & pharmaceuticals

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2013 - 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2013 – 2024



Browse Full Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/sodium-acetate-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.