SoftServe Inc. Became General Sponsor of the "CEE IT Outsourcing Review 2009" Research

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2010 -- SoftServe, a leading global provider of proven high quality software development, testing and consulting, announced that the company became the General Sponsor of the "CEE IT Outsourcing Review 2009" research. The "Central and Eastern European IT Outsourcing Review" is a project of the Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association (CEEOA).



The main goal of the research is to provide a complete overview of the IT outsourcing services market in Central and Eastern European countries, and to promote the CEE region as a cluster of provision of nearshore IT outsourcing services for the EU countries and offshore outsourcing services for the USA.



The "Central and Eastern Europe IT Outsourcing Review" research was first conducted in early 2008 for the year 2007. The 2007 research report of "Central and Eastern Europe IT Outsourcing Review 2007" indicated that there was a great interest to the CEE as a prospective region for IT outsourcing services. The report was accessed by an estimated 10,000 people and many research companies used it as a resource for their commercial reports. Thus, in 2008, KPMG referenced the report in their own research "Exploring Global Frontiers".



The data for the research is gathered by interviewing national IT and outsourcing associations; experts; as well as a large number of companies operating in IT outsourcing industry in the CEE region. Currently, the report is the most complete and demanded analytical source about the IT outsourcing market development in the CEE region.



SoftServe Inc., a general sponsor of the research, is one of the major players in the software development outsourcing industry in Central and Eastern Europe with its professional excellence recognized worldwide. The company partners with such industry giants as Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Adobe, Cisco, and HP.



As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner since 2004, SoftServe was chosen as a Finalist of the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award Program in 2006 and 2007. The company was also awarded by Microsoft, Partner of the Year in Central and Eastern Europe in 2008 (Mobility Solutions) and Information Worker (2009). Other key mentions include:



- Inclusion in the 2008 Black Book of Outsourcing, in the Top Ten Outsourcing Providers in Central and Eastern Europe.

- Ranked in the Top 10 to Watch in Emerging European Markets category by GlobalServices 100 of 2008 and 2009, a study recognizing excellence among global IT and BPO service providers.

- Recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals and named to the best outsourcing service provider list of the 2010 Global Outsourcing100.



SoftServe's President, Taras Kytsmey noted, "SoftServe takes an active part in the promotion of the CEE region and specifically Ukraine as an outsourcing destination. Therefore, we support the outstanding initiative of the Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association purposed to provide a full picture of the growing industry landscape in the region".



To attract more respondents for the research "CEE IT Outsourcing Review 2009", CEEOA launched the online survey http://research.ceeoa.org. All companies that completed the survey received free company profiles in the online catalogue of IT outsourcing companies from the CEE region - ITOlist.eu (http://itolist.eu). The catalogue ITOlist.eu will be officially launched with the Report issue at the beginning of September.



About SoftServe, Inc.

SoftServe is a leading global provider of proven high quality software development, testing and consulting services. At SoftServe, we are passionate and committed to bringing the best commercial software to market for new and established independent software vendors and software-enabled businesses. To accomplish this, we utilize AbilitonTM, an approach that develops an assessment and certification framework making it simple to create the right standards, certifications, tools and team structure to repeatedly deliver development success for our clients. Through the years, SoftServe has partnered with hundreds of companies globally on a wide range of products and technologies, successfully completing over 2000 projects. Founded in 1993, SoftServe is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with an award-winning development organization based in Ukraine and the Philippines. For more information, please visit http://www.softserveinc.com.



About CEEOA

Central and Eastern European Outsourcing Association (CEEOA) (http://www.ceeoa.org) was founded in 2008. The members of the association are the leading national IT and Outsourcing associations from the Central and Eastern Europe, among them Baltic Outsourcing Association (BOA), Ukrainian HI-TECH Initiative, Hungarian Service Industry and Outsourcing Association (HOA), Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) from Romania, Bulgarian Web Association (BWA), Czech ICT Alliance, and ASPIRE - Association of IT & Business Process Services Companies (Poland). One of the main objectives of CEEOA is to promote the Central and Eastern European Region as competitive alternative to other Global offshoring destinations, and to increase services delivery quality and volume to the recognized standards.

