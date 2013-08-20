Software Advice Ranks Yellowfin's Mobile BI App for iPad Among Best in World

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics software vendor, Yellowfin, has had its native Mobile BI application for Apple’s iPad identified among the six best in world by softwareadvice.com.



The enterprise IT media outlet asked the world’s most prominent BI vendors to submit their best iPad application User Interfaces (UI) for review.



Softwareadvice.com Managing Editor, Michael Koploy, said that Yellowfin was selected among their 6 Best Designs in iPad BI Software shortlist because it “displayed both great design and thoughtful integration with Apple iOS”.



Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie, said that Yellowfin’s inclusion was reflective of its leadership status in the global mobile reporting and analytics marketplace.



“Yellowfin has worked hard over the past few years to offer a truly compelling Mobile BI experience,” said Rabie. “Yellowfin’s approach to Mobile BI is based on the firm belief that using a Mobile BI application should be as fun and easy as browsing an online magazine, or sharing ideas with friends across social networks.



“But, we know that effective Mobile BI is about more than just great design. It’s about offering an intuitive and functionally rich user experience that enables business people to independently attain the data-based insights they need to make better, faster decisions – anywhere, anytime.”Softwareadvice.com’s 6 Best Designs in iPad BI Software ranking can be found on its “Plotting Success” blog, which offers “insights on how Business Intelligence can create intelligence businesses”: http://plotting-success.softwareadvice.com/best-ipad-bi-designs-0813/



Koploy said that Softwareadvice.com was prompted to create a list of the BI industry’s “best iPad UIs” following the release of Howard Dresner’s 2012 Wisdom of Crowds Mobile Business Intelligence Market Study, which found that “65 percent of companies have iPad hardware as their organization’s first or second Mobile BI priority.”



“As more users clamor for iPad-based BI applications, UI design will become a key differentiator among BI vendors,” said Koploy.



Yellowfin offers customers the ability to receive mobile analytics out-of-the-box, on any device or platform at no additional cost, via native applications for the iPhone, iPad and Android platforms, hybrid HTML 5 solutions or Web-browser.



For more on Yellowfin’s Mobile BI capabilities, go here: http://www.yellowfinbi.com/YFWebsite-Mobile-Business-Intelligence-24436



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com



For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:



Lachlan James, Yellowfin Communications Manager, on +61 (0)3 8617 4954, +61 (0)431 835 658 or lachlan.james@yellowfin.bi



For regular updates and news, follow Yellowfin on Twitter (@YellowfinBI), LinkedIn (Yellowfin Business Intelligence) or email pr@yellowfin.bi to subscribe to Yellowfin’s free e-newsletter.