Software Company Gives Users the Great Use of 3D PageFlip Software to Get Benefit from Flash Digital Magazines

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2013 --People can now create Flash-based digital magazines with ease using 3D PageFlip, a software program that allows one to convert common files into flipbook format. The program supports PDF, Microsoft Office, image, and OpenOffice files. With a one-time purchase, the desktop publishing software enables any publishing house to create engaging 3D Flash digital magazines in little time. Conversion and the addition of multimedia and branding information are accomplished through a simple interface, so professional expertise is not needed to get started with the software.



Two popular versions are available: 3D PageFlip Professional and Standard. The software supports use for commercial purposes, so users can create a Flash digital magazine and sell it online, or create an e-magazine for customers on a regular basis. Users can also design and create Flash presentations for meetings and create unique page flipping e-cards to send customers during holidays or for presenting new offers.



Once the product is purchased, there is no limit to the amount of conversions one can perform. It is possible to keep making magazines and produce as many as needed; no additional costs are incurred regardless of how many magazines are published. It is legal to make great profits by using the page flip software and therefore possible to increase the success of any business using it.



The product is also different from other types of desktop publishing software because it provides simple tools for embedding images, video, links, buttons, and more. When the project is complete, users can upload flipbooks for reading on PC, mobile device, or on a website or social media page. Flipbooks can even be published on the 3DPageFlip Server and shared directly on the Internet.



For more details and features, and to learn about how 3D PageFlip can help a magazine business, go to http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/.



About 3DPageFlip, Ltd.

A digital publishing software provider, 3DPageFlip, Ltd. sells innovative software to customers around the world from its headquarters in China. The company was established in 2008 and continues to expand its influence by improving upon its leading desktop publishing tool. Its 3D flipbook creating software lets users create informative presentations, e-books, and magazines for commercial use complete with 3D effects, backgrounds, and other forms of multimedia.