Software Company Releases New Flip HTML5 That Converts Images and PDFs to Page Flip Files

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2013 --Making sure a document or website stands out can be essential when a business owner is trying to gain or maintain clients. One way to do that is to accentuate product or news by adding animations, videos or 3D effects. Now new software, Flip HTML5, takes regular images, PDF files, and Microsoft Office files and transforms them into stunning and eye-catching Flip HTML products.



Flip HTML5 is a free jquery page turning creator that converts ordinary files into an interactive flipbook. Flip HTML5 supports HTML5 technology and provides the user with the ability to upload online. This amazing and free HTML5 creator is fully customizable and offers pre-designed templates for easy-to-create flipbooks.



With this HTML5 software, businesses and organizations can easily use their flipbook for branding purposes by simply inserting their logo, website link, and customizable colors. Users can also add YouTube videos, audio players, links, bookmarks, and flash animation to engage the reader in a variety of ways.



Flip HTML5 also provides mobile friendly versions for many mobile devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android phone and Android tablet. The HTML5 and jQuery products created with Flip HTML5 work smoothly on all of these mobile devices.



This software is perfect for businesses and organizations looking to reach out to customers through online reading. This software can be used to create digital magazines or catalogues that organizations can share everywhere on the internet.



Flip HTML5 also offers an upload online service with Access Statistics, a statistical service that lets users know how many people have visited their e-edition, have shared their product and clicked on links. Users can analyze the popularity of their publication, which sections users read or what links they click.



Users can publish in a variety of formats including HTML5, Zip, FTP Server or through email. Users can also share easily via social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google+ to spread messages across to their friends and followers. The HTML5 creations made with Flip HTML5 are also traceable with Google Analytics in order to better know and understand your audience.



Flip HTML5 is available for Windows 8, 7, Vista and XP. Flip HTML5 is free for the version with standard features and available for a monthly fee for additional storage space and other features. To get started with amazing flipbooks today, users can download Flip HTML5 free by simply visiting http://fliphtml5.com.