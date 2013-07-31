Software Company Releases Professional 3D PageFlip eBook Publisher with a Variety of Exclusive Features

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2013 --Computer, tablet and smartphone users are making eBooks and eReader software more and more popular by the day. eReader software allows technology users to take books and documents with them just about anywhere they go. A Hong Kong software company by the name of 3D PageFlip Ltd has released a new version of their popular 3D PageFlip software called 3D PageFlip Professional.



3D PageFlip Professional is like any standard 3D flipbook maker; however, it has a wide variety of features to make any flipbook unique with an incredible professional quality. Not only does 3D PageFlip Professional convert documents such as PDF, OpenOffice, Microsoft Office and images to accessible and traceable flip books but it also allows users to add design and branding qualities such as specific colors and logos; share with social media integration; and upload online. This version of the software also provides features other 3D flipbook software does not.



One great feature unique towards 3D PageFlip Professional is that this program can be used as a digital flash album maker since the software can convert images such as JPG, JPEG, PNG and BMP to a 3D flipbook. Users can also convert PDF, Microsoft Office and Open Office files to create an eBook at the same time making it simple to use with different types of documents.



To use this feature, users begin by opening a project and then importing an image, office document, or PDF. Users then select the file they would like to use and can begin editing an image in the flipbook. This easy to use process allows just about anyone to make a professional quality 3D flipbook for readers of all audiences.



3D PageFlip Professional can be used to design e-cards to send to friends or customers quickly, photography companies who want to create a digital portfolio to display on a website or distribute, or even a business or school project. This incredible software can also be used for brochures or catalogs for businesses or organizations.



This software is suitable for any individual, small business, international company, organization or e-commercial business. Available for $299 for Windows operating systems, 3D PageFlip Professional is great for all types of organizations, large or small. To know more details about this software, kindly visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/