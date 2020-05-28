Software Developer EvoPlay Receives Support from Slotsspot Company

Newark, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2020 --The EvoPlay games and software developer is a large international company, a leading vendor of integrated solutions and products for the online gambling industry, and quite recently it announced forging a successful partnership with SlotsSpot online casino database. The principal activity of EvoPlay is the creation of online games. They carry out advanced research and development in the field of gaming mathematics, gaming systems, multi-platform CMS, payment solutions, user support and retention, analytics, and finance. And to get high-quality reviews of their online products, they have chosen SlotsSpot Company.



Sergio D, SlotsSpot Company CEO, said: "While successfully operating in the gambling industry market for a long time, we regularly receive offers for collaboration from leading developers. Since the beginning of 2020, 7 well-known companies have approached us with a proposal to make an expert assessment of their online gambling products. This is a very positive tendency for the SlotsSpot company. By 2021, we plan to turn into the number one supplier of expert opinion about gambling software products in the market."



To gain this far-reaching success, SlotsSpot Company has carefully assessed and precisely described more than 280 online casinos. Moreover, the company puts much effort and does its best in collecting reliable information about the online slots machines. So far SlotsSpot, which provides serious analytics and high-quality entertainment, has described the major features of over 4,000 slots to satisfy the curiosity and appetite of its new and already loyal visitors for information about gambling and everything around it.



The SlotsSpot Company is a reliable operator possessing the most complete casino database containing the latest information about over 5000+ games and free slots varieties accessible from any gadget. SlotsSpot offers accurate detailed reviews of online international casinos and enables everyone to learn unbiased information about the online gambling industry.