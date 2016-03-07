Software Development Company Ornsoft's New Website Nominated for a Tech Academy Award

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --OrNsoft, a software development and IT consulting company in Miami, had their brand-new website (https://www.ornsoft.com) officially nominated for a Tech Academy Award this week. A company dedicated to quality software, web, mobile, and cloud development, OrNsoft's new, highly impressive website replaced their 5 years old website, garnering it considerable attention and praise nationwide.



"As an agency that focuses on software and web development and ofther IT solutions for improving business operations, we are incredibly flattered and excited to have been nominated for such a prestigious award," said Johnny SAFFAR Founder of OrNsoft. "We put a lot of time, precision, and detail into the refinement and development of our current website. It is an honor to have been noticed and selected as a nominee for an award that embodies everything we strive to uphold at OrNsoft."



An expert panel formed by some of the most important designers, bloggers, and agencies in the world takes on the difficult task of assessing the talent, quality, effort, and dedication that goes into the web projects nominated. Additionally, interested readers can go to the website now and vote for their favorite website platform. All facets are considered before the final winner is chosen for the Tech Academy Award.



"Please go to the site now and vote for our carefully constructed and easy to use website," said Johnny SAFFAR, "With our 10 plus years of experience as IT solution developer, an accolade of this caliber would be a perfect addition to the hard work and perseverance our staff puts in every single day. I humbly ask for your support and look forward to revolutionizing website design and software integration for years to come."



In addition, OrNsoft provides a wide range of IT solutions, custom software development, website portal solutions, intranet and extranet, mobile apps, and any other technology that needs full integration.



For more information, go to https://www.ornsoft.com and to vote for OrNsoft's new eye-catching website, visit: http://www.awwwards.com/best-websites/ornsoft/.



About OrNsoft

Found in February 2006, OrNsoft made it a point to hire great people, continuously refining their project management processes, and invest in the ongoing development of technologies and expertise. OrNsoft provides professional IT services consisting of custom software development, software integration, website design and maintenance, cloud integration, IT consulting, search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaign management and implementation of other IT services worldwide.