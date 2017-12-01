Program-Ace Is Identified as One of the Global Leaders by Clutch

Kharkiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2017 --Program-Ace once again took a high spot on the list of pacemakers in virtual and augmented reality area, according to Clutch research. Published on earlier this November, it features companies that provide the best services in each segment of web and software development.



Based in Washington D.C., Clutch is a reputable research company that excels at estimating the value of the listed companies in a strict time period. In order to form the ranking system, a combination of different criteria gets used, such as references and reviews, market presence, and ability to deliver high-quality services. Another important aspect of this research is how the companies focus on certain areas of development. With having more than 7,000 agencies in 500 categories, Clutch is a proven source for more than 100,000 monthly customers when it comes to picking a right choice among the service providers.



Taking a spot in the top 5 on Global Leaders List is another recognition for Program-Ace, sharing the major positions with NEXT/NOW, hedgehog lab, ThinkMobiles, and Gramarcy Lab. Given an immense rate of VR market growth, that is projected to reach $40,4b by 2020, Program-Ace team is honored to be repeatedly recognized in this segment, proving to be a reliable source of contemporary VR solutions.



About Program-Ace

Program-Ace is an R&D software development company that shines at implementing VR/AR technologies in every field of activity. Based in Eastern Ukraine, our team of professionals is known for making highly realistic and engaging educational and training solutions compatible with various AR/VR/MR platforms such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR, PlayStation VR, HoloLens, and Cinoptics.