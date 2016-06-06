Software Giveaway Valuing $500: FlipHTML5 Celebrates Third Anniversary with Month-Long Specials

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --FlipHTML5 is pleased to announce a month-long celebration for the month of June, in observance of its third anniversary. During the 30-day period, the company will have numerous giveaways and deals, as well as discounts of up to 100 percent on its range of premium software, as well as from industry partners.



Over 8 different types of software will be on offer to the public for the entire anniversary period. The giveaway package includes digital publishing software, video software and photography software. Want to find the tool you need? Please read the product list below:



- FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is all-in-one digital publishing software enable users create interactive digital magazines and brochures from static PDF documents.

Giveaway product: FlipHTML5 3-month Platinum Plan Subscription



Regular price: $74.75



- Wonderfox

Convert HD video and download YouTube video to 200+ video formats and mobile devices - 50X Faster conversion speed without quality loss.

Giveaway product: HD Video Converter Factory



Regular price: $49.95



- Focusky

Foccsky is creative animation software that helps users create interactive presentations and animated videos with amazing zoom and pan effect.

Giveaway product: Foccsky 1 year Professional Plan Subscription



Regular price: $99



- Epubor

The best eBook Converter + DRM Removal, helps you read your own eBooks freely. Makes it simple to convert a bunch of DRM proteced books to EPUB, PDF, Mobi or AZW3.

Giveaway product: Epubor Ultimate



Regular price: $24.99



- WinXDVD

9 DVD copy modes. 1:1 clone DVD to DVD/ISO/DVD folder. Copy main title to DVD, or DVD to single MPEG file. Support Disney's fake, Sony ARccOS bad/corrupted sectior.

Giveaway product: WinX DVD Copy Pro



Regular price: $49.95



- Ease Us

Ease us safe backup software has more than over 6,000,000 home users, supports backup to cloud platforms including Google Drive, OneDrive and Dropbox.

Giveaway product: Ease us safe backup software



Regular price: $29.00



- Watermark

Watermark Software is an all-in-one photo software, focusing on safeguarding photos copyright by batch applying signatures, image watermarks. It supports Mosaic, Bokeh and other hundreds of effects.

Giveaway product: Watermark Software



Regular price: $29.90



- HiSlider

HiSlider makes it easy for anyone to create awesome eye-catching 2D/3D HTML5, jQuery Slider and photo gallery without any programming and design skills.

Giveaway product: HiSlider Slider Maker



Regular price: $69.00



FlipHTML5 partners for the anniversary giveaway include Epubor, Wonswedox, WinXDVD, Focusky and more. The partnership with these retailers is designed to help online publishers get their hands on a number of top quality tools and software that can help boost their chances of success.



In addition, customers can also use the software on offer to increase engagement with their target audiences through more interactive and animated content, which could possibly help to boost revenue uptake.



The anniversary deals and giveaways by FlipHTML5 come as the company gains increased popularity worldwide with millions of users. All tools and software on offer are available to users of both Mac and Windows computers.



More details: http://fliphtml5.com/special-offer/events/third-anniversary-celebration-giveaway.php



