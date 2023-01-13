Software Localization to Increase Branding and Sales

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2023 --Software localization leads to better sales, more vital branding and increased business over time. Earn customer trust by ensuring software is error-free and relevant to different audiences. Reach new markets effectively and efficiently with translators ready to help you give new audiences the best consumer experience. For more, go to https://aplustranslations.com/industries/software/



To increase efficiency in a time-sensitive market, translators build on project knowledge to meet deadlines faster. As developers release new apps and updates, the experienced software translators at APlus Translations can work with all file formats to adapt translations for any number of applications, from web and desktop to mobile apps on the latest smartphones. Projects can be delivered in the same format. With app, video game, and other software translation projects done right, developers can focus on other matters.



With handpicked app translators adept at working with a wide range of software documents, the team at APlus Translations can assist with a variety of content, including:



- Warranties

- Front and back-end content

- Software brochures

- Marketing material

- User Interface

- Software Manuals

- Packaging

- Video game translations



APlus Translations Inc. puts quality assurance first and prides itself on being a top-tier international translation agency for global app agencies.



About the Company



Founded in 2002, APlus Translations aims to provide a highly personalized, flexible translation service for businesses and clients. Their business has primarily grown through referrals and recommendations, and today they have access to an extensive network of translators that allows them to offer over 45 languages to their clients.



For more information, please visit https://www.aplustranslations.com/en/services/ or call 604-729-4540.



