SoftwareSuggest Releases Top 10 ERP Software Ranking List

SoftwareSuggest has just released the Ranking List of the Top 10 ERP Software. Tally ERP 9 takes the top slot, followed by Marg ERP 9+, while Astral Manufacturing ERP takes the third place.



This Ranking list was compiled after considering the following factors: User Reviews, Features, Additional Module Integrations, Mobile App Availability, Customization Options, and Security.



Key Highlights:



- 'Graphs and Charts' is the component module demanded the most by customers as part of their ERP Software.



- The integration possibility of ERP Software with other modules such as Inventory Management and Distribution Management is a key factor in customer purchase decisions.



- Security and Privacy of Data is another important factor which influences the purchase decision of customers.



- The one factor that played an important role in pushing up the Ranking of a software was whether the software offered complete customization of the following modules: Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail Management.



- The Top 5 ranking Software have compact features that help the Organization streamline everything right from Production Management to Sales-Distribution Management.



- Users rated those software highly which does not require full-time Internet Connectivity.



- The one important factor Users weighed while rating the ERP Software is the Scalability feature such that the software should be able to scale up according to the growth of the corresponding business.



- 1000+ ERP Software are listed on SoftwareSuggest



