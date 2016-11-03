SoftwareSuggest Releases Top 10 Help Desk Software Ranking List

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --SoftwareSuggest, the most popular Software discovery and recommendation platform is conquering one milestone after another. It has continuously set benchmarks in the Software Industry so high no other rival or competitor has been able to achieve. And the one factor which has helped SoftwareSuggest do so with amazing ease is Customer Satisfaction. It always places high importance on what the customers exactly want for their business, and thereby helps them make their purchase decision accordingly.



People usually buy software for their business and then realize that the software is not able to meet all the needs of their business. Many times the software vendors don't provide the required updates. In such scenarios, the users either have to adjust or buy a new software altogether. All these nasty situations can be avoided with the help of SoftwareSuggest.



SoftwareSuggest has just released the Ranking List of the Top 10 Best Help Desk Software. Zendesk takes the top slot, followed by Freshdesk, and Kayako takes the third place.



This Ranking list was compiled after considering the following factors: User Reviews, Features, Additional Module Integrations, Mobile App Availability, Customization Options, and Security.



Key Highlights:



- Ticket Generation System is the component module demanded the most by customers as part of their Help Desk Software.



- The integration possibility of a Help Desk Software with other modules such as Chat and Report Generation is a key factor in customer purchase decisions.



- Mobile App availability is another important factor which influences the purchase decision of customers.



- The one factor that played an important role in pushing up the Ranking of a software was the availability of 'Multi-channel Support' through all the channels such as Email, Call, Chat & Social Media.



- The Top 5 ranking Software have compact features that help the Help Desk Department streamline everything right from Ticket Generation to Issue Resolution.



- Users rated those software highly which have complete customization solutions.



- The one important factor users weighed while rating the Help Desk Software is the Security and Privacy feature of the software such that the Customer Info should never be leaked or hacked.



- 300+ Help Desk Software are listed on SoftwareSuggest



